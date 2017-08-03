Amidst the new age of connected devices and endless applications of technology, the key to successfully utilizing Internet of Things (IoT) technology largely depends on creating viable networks for data sharing and piecing together various solutions to establish workable IoT flows. MazikThings, the Mazik Global IoT solution built on Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 and Azure platforms, will bring a seamless remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and connected field service solution to customers – effectively resolving the complications in creating these IoT frameworks. Mazik Global is a leading IoT/ Remote Monitoring Microsoft partner and proven digital transformation system integrator for manufacturing and Oil & Gas Industry. Microsoft's mission is "to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more." Mazik collaborates with Microsoft on this goal by developing applications and working closely with manufacturing companies to help them improve efficiency and productivity.

MazikThings (http://www.mazikthings.com/) is a secure, scalable, and cost-effective IoT solution built on Microsoft technology. The Telematics & Safety module leverages a web browser application that allows customers to remotely monitor machines, view online and offline machine displays, patch and configure devices and gateways, gather data, and provide alert mechanisms based on anomaly detection. Machine performance insights empower precision customer service and inform design and engineering processes for continuous product improvement. Customers can also use the Predictive Maintenance module to perform artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics on their historical and current machine performance data to predict machine failures and intervene preemptively. Furthermore, the Connected Field Service module based on predictive alert mechanisms delivers predictive and proactive service to improve customer satisfaction and resource productivity through automation and advanced scheduling, resource optimization, and mobile enablement capabilities. With its publication on Microsoft AppSource, MazikThings brings every Microsoft Dynamics 365 user access to digital transformation.

Syed Fahad (https://www.linkedin.com/in/syed-fahad-573b28120/), Corporate Vice President of Mazik Global, says, “MazikThings will bring great benefit to customers through a seamless IoT solution. We provide an end-to-end solution from sensor to gateway to predictive analysis, and we work with customers to help them understand what use-cases can benefit them the most from a short-term and long-term perspective. Our goal is to make the IoT implementation process as simple as possible for our customers to get them up-and-running quickly, so they can maximize their ROI. Ultimately, we want to use our state-of-the-art, scalable solution to fundamentally transform the world of IoT and manufacturing.”

Peterson Pacific Corp. (http://www.petersoncorp.com/), an Astec Industries company that manufactures forestry equipment, has recently gone live with MazikThings. Matt Prenevost, Peterson’s Remote Monitoring IoT Manager, states that with the implementation of MazikThings, Peterson envisions a “one-stop-shop for everything related to Peterson equipment, from the ability to access information to ordering parts online.” Learn more about how MazikThings is benefiting Peterson here: https://enterprise.microsoft.com/en-us/articles/blog/microsoft-in-business/how-peterson-builds-a-smarter-wood-chipper-with-azure-iot/.

Mazik Global and Microsoft remain strong partners as they consistently engage in collaborative efforts. They aim to lead more manufacturing organizations through digital transformation and empower them to achieve more with the help of technology. MazikThings is available at: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365/mazikthings.f563486d-a5a2-4a6b-a08c-a2fe37a1e90a?tab=Overview.

About AppSource: AppSource (https://appsource.microsoft.com/) is a platform Microsoft uses to highlight their partner's applications. AppSource helps enterprise users find and leverage the right software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps from Microsoft and its partners. Microsoft believes AppSource is "a place to find new apps and better ways to get things done." Depending on their business needs, users can access apps that are built on different Microsoft products including Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Office 365. Searching through all these apps can also be narrowed down by different products, categories, and industries. There are currently more than 2,000 apps available on AppSource.

About Mazik Global: Mazik Global (http://www.mazikglobal.com/) is an experienced and visionary IT solution development and implementation company. A Microsoft Gold Partner and key development partner in Azure cloud solutions. Mazik is a proud multi-year recipient of Microsoft’s Dynamics President’s Club award, an honor that highlights its customers' high satisfaction. Since its inception 15 years ago, Mazik has been recognized for exceptional customer service, technology capabilities, and extensive industry knowledge. With a deep understanding of the manufacturing industry, Mazik has expertise in successfully implementing the innovative IoT solution MazikThings in manufacturing companies around the world.