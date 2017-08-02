Quintel is Acquired by Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corporation, Ltd.

Quintel®,a leading innovator of spectrum and space-efficient base station antennas for wireless networks, has announced its current shareholders, led by Trillium International I, GP, has sold 100% of Quintel Cayman, Ltd. and its subsidiaries to Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corporation, Ltd. (CHPC).

CHPC’s subsidiary, Cirtek ATS, was and remains Quintel’s Strategic Manufacturing Partner of all it’s highly optimized macro base station antennas including its exclusive growing family of 6, 8, 10 and 12 port antennas. Quintel prides itself on supplying Macro base station antennas which have one of the highest reliability reputations in the industry; a testament to both Quintel’s design and Cirtek’s manufacturing excellence. The benefits of Quintel Antennas are that they are all identical in form and fit, offer optimized radiation patterns and exceptional PIM performance, and have the lowest tower wind loading specifications in the industry. Additionally, Quintel’s new 45 degree 6 and 8 port platforms plus its SONWav product line, which is the world’s only antenna in a 12-inch wide platform to support 4T4R base stations for both Low-Band and High-Band spectrum bands, will add to this industry leading portfolio of base station antennas.

Quintel’s antenna platforms consist of several patented technologies including QTilt™ technology, patent pending antenna face array technologies delivering optimized azimuthal radiation patterns to maximize network C/I, and patent pending radome structure providing the world’s lowest wind-loading for base station antennas.

“Quintel is extremely pleased to be part of the Cirtek team which immediately provides us with the horizontal growth opportunities as well as vertical integration with our own highly capable manufacturing group to enhance our current product portfolio and improve our overall efficiencies,” said David Piazza, Quintel’s President. “Additionally, Quintel's cutting edge R&D combined with Cirtek’s world class micro wave and millimeter wave product and manufacturing know-how will enable Quintel’s 5G product portfolio for tomorrow’s high growth wireless communication market.”

