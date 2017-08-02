myAVM “In addition to helping our clients generate more listings, we are using myAVM to go after a new, exciting market,” said Jonathan Bednarsh, Onboard Informatics President and Co-Founder.

Onboard Informatics, the leader of data-driven real estate solutions, launched a powerful new tool today that targets the majority of the real estate market. myAVM, the first automated valuation model for millennials, is designed to significantly increase seller leads.

It consumes thousands of data points to create an estimated property valuation. Property values are calculated using multiple models and inputs including assessments, sales, on market prices and trends. All data is updated monthly using the data aggregation methodology Onboard has perfected after 15 years.

myAVM was created for the next generation of home-owners with a dynamic interface and interactive design. It presents critical property information in a fun and inviting way.

“This is a huge segment of the real estate market. There are 80 million millennials in the US today and over 50% own a home,” said Dean Soukeras, Senior Product Manager. “We saw an opportunity here to create a product that appeals to this valuable segment.”

Automated Valuation Models are a proven way to generate seller leads, but many of the turnkey options available today are either cost prohibitive or difficult to digest. myAVM is a reaction to this trend, providing attractive, accurate reports that are priced to appeal to any size real estate company.

“In addition to helping our clients generate more listings, we are using myAVM to go after a new, exciting market,” said Jonathan Bednarsh, Onboard Informatics President and Co-Founder. “Clients can feature myAVM on an independent web page or directly on their website. Because of its versatility, it can be used as part of any digital marketing strategy.”

The AVM asks for an email to view the report, so real estate professionals capture more home-sellers. The responsive report looks great on any device and can be printed and shared by both agents and sellers.

Once a lead is captured, they automatically receive alerts on their property in the form of Onboard’s neighborhood updates. myAVM not only captures new leads, but continues to nurture those leads until they are ready to make a decision.

“I wanted something with a real ‘wow’ factor,” said Soukeras. “The purpose of most AVMs are to generate valuable leads for real estate professionals. I thought conversion rates would increase if we could maintain contact with these leads with information they care about.”

For more information on myAVM, visit onboardinformatics.com or email sales(at)onboardinformatics(dot)com today.