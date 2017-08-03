Simplus, a provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations, announces it will be partnering with the University of Utah, David Eccles School of Business Corporate Outreach team, to offer internship opportunities and employ graduates. The announcement follows the hiring of several University of Utah alumni by Simplus.

Corporate Outreach is a specialized division of the Eccles School’s dedicated Business Career Services team. Its mission is to build ongoing relationships with top employers in order to connect them with talented Eccles School students who are the perfect fit for their employment needs. To learn more about the Corporate Outreach program, visit http://eccles.utah.edu/employers/.

Under the partnership, Simplus – a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner – hosts special on-campus recruiting events and works closely with university career advisors. The internship program provides students with on-site career development opportunities and prepares students nearing graduation. In this way, Simplus hopes to strengthen its presence in Utah while giving students the opportunity to develop their skills in a fast-growing technology company and expand the Salesforce ecosystem.

“I’m excited about this partnership,” said Kyle Hanagarne, vice president of professional services at Simplus. “The University of Utah has an impressively capable student body and a unique hiring pool; there are students on this campus from all over the country and even the world, representing a diverse background of culture and experience. The capabilities of those students fit perfectly into our vision for the expansion and future of Simplus.”

Current University of Utah alumni at Simplus include Kyle Hanagarne, VP of professional services; Dr. Amy Cook, VP of marketing; Peter Harris, investor and partner at University Growth Fund; Brad Warnock, director of operations; Dylan Ferguson, senior account executive; and many others.

“We were very careful about the timing, experience level of our senior advisors and amount of training to make sure that this program impacts our customers in a positive way,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “We have hired talented people across the globe for Quote-to-Cash, and we will be offering that expertise to our interns for a unique educational experience.”

Simplus currently has special job listings for internships on University of Utah sites, including the David Eccles School of Business. Future endeavors will be announced as they are finalized.

ABOUT SIMPLUS

Simplus is a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations. We provide enterprise-wide digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change management, custom configuration and managed services. Guided by the mantra “Success Simplified,” we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 1,000 clients and a high customer satisfaction rating, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information, please visit http://www.simplus.com.