In its annual “Who’s Who in Language Services and Technology: 2017 Rankings,” independent market research firm Common Sense Advisory (CSA) ranks Idem Translations overall as #28 in North America, which places the company as the largest, ISO triple-certified, independent agency in the region focused on the specific needs of the life sciences industry.

Although many companies in the CSA Top 30 offer medical translations, only a handful have achieved certification to the ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ISO 17100 standards. Idem is proud to put these standards to work in serving entities in the life sciences sector. Idem’s President, Mariam Nayiny, commented, “Our clients rely on Idem to support their global business needs with high quality translations. When translation accuracy is critical for patient safety, they know that Idem is working with an international roster of highly specialized translators.”

With rapid consolidation of the language services sector in 2016 and 2017, many translation service providers operate across multiple industries. Idem remains committed to a life sciences focus. “Companies operating in regulated industries need providers who speak their language. We are very proud to be one of the largest translation providers in North America focused on medical translations and operating under an ISO 13485 certified quality management system,” added Jessica Alexander, Idem’s Vice President of Quality and Operations.

A specialized focus and an independent quality system are hallmarks of Idem’s customer relationships. According to Don DePalma, Common Sense Advisory’s Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, “It may seem trite to say, but finding a partner to handle your language needs and working with them is much like finding a life partner. Once you find what you think is the right one, you have to verify compatibility and work out the details of a long-term relationship.” (How to Buy Translation: Best Practices for Buying Language Services)

About Idem Translations

Founded in 1983, Idem Translations, Inc. is a full-service provider of translation and localization services. Idem specializes in certified translations for medical device, biomedical, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as other organizations and entities working in the life sciences sector, such as contract research organizations (CROs), healthcare research centers, and institutional review boards (IRBs). The company is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business and holds certifications to ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003, and ISO 17100:2015. http://www.idemtranslations.com / @IdemTransInc

About Common Sense Advisory

Common Sense Advisory is an independent market research company specializing in translation, localization, interpreting, globalization, and internationalization analysis and consulting. http://www.commonsenseadvisory.com / @CSA_Research