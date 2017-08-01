Adam Equipment to Exhibit at FIME 2017 in Orlando

Adam Equipment, a global manufacturer of professional weighing equipment, will present a selection of scales for the medical, health, and fitness industries during FIME 2017, Aug. 8-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Visit Adam at booth B.G46 in West Hall B for demonstrations and to learn about Adam products.

Affordable and easy to use, Adam Equipment’s medical and health and fitness scales are well-suited for use in hospitals, physicians’ offices, pediatric clinics, weight loss clinics, rehabilitation facilities and fitness centers.

The MUW scale combines elegant design with durable construction to automatically calculate BMI, height and weight. Ideal for medical or health applications where automatic data collection is vital, the MUW provides ultrasonic height measurement.

Versatile and portable, the MTB baby and toddler scale offers excellent value for pediatricians and other healthcare providers. A cleverly designed ergonomic cradle provides comfortable support for babies and locks securely in place. The cradle removes easily to reveal a non-slip rubber mat underneath, simplifying the task of weighing toddlers.

Available in two models, MDW digital scales feature rugged construction with a metal base and a non-slip weighing platform. An adjustable height rod facilitates simultaneous height and weight readings. The affordable MDW 250L is digital with a built-in battery. The MDW 300L calculates body mass index (BMI) measurement and offers wheels for easy portability.

For information about Adam at FIME 2017, email sales(at)adamequipment(dot)com. Learn more about Adam Equipment’s selection of medical and health and fitness scales at http://www.adamequipment.com/markets/physician-scales.

About Adam Equipment

For more than 40 years, Adam Equipment has designed and manufactured precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide in the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, food, animal/veterinary and jewelry markets. Adam is committed to offering an extensive selection of weighing equipment with best-in-class value. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has strategically established offices in the United States, South Africa, Australia, China and Germany to provide product support and speedy delivery to distributors. For more information about the company and its products, go to http://www.adamequipment.com.