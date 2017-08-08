Eckerson Group Profiles Top Eight Innovations In Data Science

Data science is rapidly and forcefully becoming operationalized. These are eight great innovations that support that industry trend.

Eckerson Group, a data analytics research and consulting firm, published a new report today that recognizes eight of the most innovative features in the field of data science.

Eckerson Eight: Innovations In Data Science is authored by Stephen Smith, a data science visionary who led the creation of the first data science toolkit to run on a massively parallel processing system while at Thinking Machines in the 1990s, and Henry Eckerson, a research analyst specializing in artificial intelligence. Both work in the data science practice at Eckerson Group.

“The most innovative advances in data science today focus not on algorithms but on ways to simplify and automate the end-to-end process of creating and deploying predictive models,” says Smith. “The leading vendors are operationalizing data science to make it faster, safer and easier for both the expert and the less technical business user.”

The innovations cited in the report are:

1). Alpine Data Chorus: Collaborative Model Management

2). DataRobot: Automated Model Competition Framework

3). Domino Data Lab: The Reproducibility Engine

4). FICO Decision Management Suite: Business Rules

5). Informatica CLAIRE: AI-driven Data Management

6). Nutonian Eureqa: Evolutionary Search

7). RapidMiner Studio: Wisdom of Crowds

8). SAS Viya: Auto-tuning of Model Parameters

The Eckerson Eight is a new report series from Eckerson Group that highlights innovative products or technologies in different segments of the data analytics market.