Zappix Announces Visual IVR Enhanced Agent Dashboard

The newly enhanced Agent Dashboard provides a smooth, highly sync communication between Mobile customers and Call Center agents. The enhanced Agent Dashboard is a multi-use solution for IVR (Interactive Voice Response) call centers. Providing a real time view of information from the Customer call and Mobile device while still on the line. Designed to increase Agent efficiency and productivity by providing fast call handling, 360 degrees of customer view historical data, and a full trace of every activity during a customer call.

The new Agent Dashboard continues supporting Zappix Strategy to improve, personalize customer interaction from Mobile VIVR (Visual IVR) all the way to agent screen. The tight integration between the customer mobile phone, VIVR and the agent reduces time to resolve a call, all while increasing customer satisfaction and NPS (Net Promoter Score).

“The Visual IVR is a great platform for realizing better efficiency, streamlining the customer service process, increasing customer convenience and reducing costs,” said Avner Schneur, President and CEO of Zappix. “With the enhancements to the Agent Dashboard, customer service agents now have a faster and more informed access to their customer’s journey. Allowing for quick resolutions to customer issues provides a higher customer satisfaction rating and reduces the cost of customer interactions. The Zappix Agent Dashboard also provides insights into customer data, answering specific business questions that can enhance customer service and improve operations.”

The Zappix Visual IVR integrates voice and non-voice visual content and customer service channels that include phone (voice), web, mobile online forms, and multi-media (audio or video) self-help resources into an easy to use Visual IVR app. Companies that use the Zappix Visual IVR platform realize proven results in reducing development costs while increasing their net promoter score (NPS) and overall customer satisfaction.

The unique Zappix Visual IVR platform changes how companies can develop Visual IVR mobile apps. Businesses no longer have to navigate a busy IT Department for limited resources or face accruing large expenses to develop native or web mobile apps on multiple platforms. Zappix allows businesses to adjust their mobile app in real-time to keep up with any and all changes as they happen.

More About Zappix

The Zappix Cloud-based Visual-IVR platform is a SaaS (Software as a Service) solution for web or cross-OS mobile app, omni-channel, customer service communications. It allows companies to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy a Smartphone Visual IVR app that provides a highly intuitive and extremely interactive customer care experience on Smartphones. Benefits include increasing customer satisfaction and a company’s Net Promoter Score™ (NPS), while reducing contact center costs.

The superior customer service options of the Zappix Visual IVR delivers uncompromising flexibility on the fly. App content changes can be made and published to web (HTML 5) apps and iOS or Android native apps instantly. Moreover, Zappix’s robust API suite provides quick, easy integration with CRM and other systems.

The Zappix smartphone visual IVR and mobile self-service solution has grown rapidly and currently provides hundreds of companies with a streamlined way to empower and better serve customers. The continually expanding list of Zappix-supported organizations includes insurance companies, utility companies, banks, internet and mobile service providers, retailers, airlines and government agencies.

For more information about Zappix, visit http://www.zappix.com or contact Sally Cooper, Marketing Operations Manager at 781.214.8124; sally.cooper(at)zappix(dot)com.