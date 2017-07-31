FORT LAUDERDALE – July 31, 2017 – Greenberg Traurig Fort Lauderdale Shareholder William R. Clayton has been named President of the Florida Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (FLABOTA). The American Board of Trial Advocates, founded in 1958, is an organization dedicated to defending the American civil justice system that has a membership of 6,700 experienced attorneys representing both plaintiffs and defendants in civil cases. The Florida Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates was formed in 1992, and is one of four regional chapters chartered by the group’s National Board.

Clayton, who is a member of the firm’s Litigation Practice, also served as president of the Florida Chapter from 2012-2013; as Co-Chair of Programs from 2012-2013; and as the Fort Lauderdale Chapter’s National Representative. In 2015, he was selected as "Trial Lawyer of the Year" by the Fort Lauderdale Chapter, and was nominated Defense Lawyer of the Year for the State of Florida in 2014.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the needs of such an important institution that has been vital to the practice of law in Florida and beyond for many years,” said Clayton, who is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Real Estate Litigation Practice. “I look forward to expanding our current programs that support the American civil justice system.”

Clayton maintains a national civil trial practice, having tried more than 100 cases in state and federal courts, and has won more than $100 million in jury verdicts (for both plaintiff and the defense). He is included in the 2017 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the 2016 South Florida Legal Guide among "Top Lawyers,” and in the 2015 edition of The Legal 500 United States Guide to Outstanding Lawyers. Clayton was also named in the 2017 Business edition of Super Lawyers among "Top Attorneys in Business Litigation" in the United States; and in "Super Lawyers in Florida" by Super Lawyers (top 5 percent of Florida lawyers). He also has been recognized by corporate counsel for his superior client service in the BTI Client Service All-Stars 2015 report. Clayton currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Broward County Bar Association.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.