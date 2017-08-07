Email continues to be the #1 channel for ROI. List segmentation is the most effective email list strategy! Email list segmentation just got better thanks to eRespond, said Kathleen Brantley, AVP Product for MCH Strategic Data

MCH Strategic Data makes it easy for marketing professionals to target and segment email campaigns based on those most likely to respond. The product, eRespond, uses Big Data from internal and external sources, including millions of emails deployed by MCH, to score and identify audience response behaviors. Having this insight up front can boost email response rates and add lift to email campaigns.

MCH uses a proprietary unique process that incorporates multiple attributes per institution type and combines them with behavior data from millions of emails deployed by MCH. The eRespond product then weights each attribute based on importance, assigns individual scores and calculates a total score. An index is created, and each institution is placed into one of five categories ranging from most likely to respond to least likely to respond.

"Having this information up front, before a campaign is built, provides critical insights into the audience and their anticipated behaviors," said Angela Ridpath, VP Marketing for MCH Strategic Data. "Developing a sophisticated segmentation strategy with customized offers just got simpler with eRespond."

The eRespond product is new to the K-12 education market and is available now through MCH Strategic Data. "We wanted to give our customers the tools and technology to reach hot leads faster, increase engagement and improve their email campaign results," said Ridpath.

For more information on eRespond, please email info(at)mchdata(dot)com.