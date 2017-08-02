We have always been a family-oriented company, and the scholarship program is an offering that has had a positive impact on the culture of our company.

Jessup Manufacturing Company is pleased to announce Miguel Quintero of Harvard, IL is the winner of the 2017 Paul S. Jessup Scholarship. Mr. Quintero is a student at Rockford Career College in the CNC and Robot Manufacturing Technology program. He will receive a $2,500 grant from Jessup to support his continued education.

“After reading his essay, it was clear that Miguel’s personal story and commitment to his family and career aligned with the Jessup Success Factors and contributed towards his selection,” said Robert A. Jessup, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Miguel embodies the Jessup spirit of success and we congratulate him on this outstanding achievement.”

“I appreciate Jessup’s generosity in helping me build a career in the manufacturing field,” said Quintero. “I didn't have the chance to go to college like most high school seniors. Winning this scholarship helps to achieve my goal.”

Jessup has identified six specific behaviors that they refer to as Jessup Success Factors – building blocks for the Company’s culture that are essential ingredients for effective performance and achievement of the company goals. The scholarship was awarded to the entrant that could best describe how they have incorporated Jessup Success Factors in his or her everyday life.

Mr. Quintero grew up in Harvard, IL and continues to reside there with his wife Ana and his 20-month-old daughter Genesis. His desire to be a good role model for his daughter is what motivated him to go back to school. “I know going back to school will get us to a better future,” stated Quintero. “I also want to demonstrate to my daughter that education is important, and I want her to be proud of her father. I want to be a good role model to all my loved ones, including my two younger brothers. I will be the second in my family to attend college.” The Paul S. Jessup Scholarship Foundation was established in 2016 to honor the memory of the company’s founder during its 60th anniversary year of operation. The scholarship program is open to Jessup Manufacturing Company employees, their spouses, children, and grandchildren. The award is entirely unrestricted as to age, gender identity, race, religion, or political affiliation.

“Jessup is committed to investing in employees,” stated Robert Jessup. “We have always been a family-oriented company, and the scholarship program is an offering that has had a positive impact on the culture of our company.”

Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of adhesive coated films. Jessup products are used in many industries, including industrial and facility safety; all transportation sectors (aerospace, automotive, rail, marine); architecture and construction; action sports; graphics media; and diversified manufacturing.

Jessup brands include Solve + Make™, Jessup’s service for making application-specific adhesive coated films; Safety Track® non-slip tapes and treads; Flex Track® non-slip tapes and treads; Glo Brite® photoluminescent films and exit signs; Asphalt Art® and TexWalk® media for printed graphics; and Jessup Griptape® for skateboards. Jessup has two manufacturing plants in McHenry and Lake Bluff, Illinois. Visit http://www.jessupmfg.com for more company information.