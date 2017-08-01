Stuart Event Rentals, a leading Bay Area event rental and tenting provider, announced the addition of Cori Lambert and Lisa (Hofmann) Davidovich as Event Specialists, further filling out its team of event industry experts.

Lambert and Davidovich, as well as multiple new support and production staff, are the latest in Stuart's ever-growing team of event professionals and comes at an opportune time. While another high-profile event rental company recently closed several Bay Area locations, Stuart is currently expanding its team to keep up with their growing demand for innovative, leading-edge event capabilities paired with exceptional customer service.

Both Lambert and Davidovich will be based in the company's Milpitas headquarters. Both will focus on using their significant sales, marketing, and event management experience to further grow the robust client base they’ve already built over the years. They’ll leverage Stuart’s first-rate reputation and wide-ranging service offerings that earn the company a growing number of loyal, repeat customers.

"It's no secret that Stuart’s continued success is built on the ability to provide an exceptional user experience at the hands of staff who are experts in their field,” said Michael Berman, President, Stuart Event Rentals. “That’s why we’re the longest-running event rental company proudly serving the San Francisco Bay Area. With Cori and Lisa joining our growing team of seasoned professionals, we’re able to keep up with the increased demand for an experienced event partner who can professionally and reliably offer the breadth and depth of services that we do.”

Lambert joins Stuart Event Rentals from Classic Party Rentals where she was an Account Manager responsible for managing event sales in her assigned territory. Prior to that, she served as Sales & Event Coordinator at Super 8 Inc. where she oversaw every aspect of her client’s events. Previous to working in the event industry, Lambert’s roles have included GM at Kelley’s and Sales and a Marketing assistant for the Long Beach Business Journal at a time when the publication played a crucial role in the community and shaping the direction of city development.

"I’m already feeling right at home in this environment," said Lambert. "It’s exciting to be part of a team that has the level of experience and ability that gives the Bay Area event industry the confidence to keep pushing boundaries."

Davidovich (formerly Lisa Hofmann) also came to Stuart from Classic Party Rentals where she was a Sr. Account Executive working with clients such as Kaiser Permanente, IMG, Vanity Fair, Microsoft, Stern Grove Festival, PAC-12, and notable caterers, venues, schools, and event planners. Before that she was Director of Events at SF Event Venues out on Treasure Island where she single-handedly produced event sales for a multi-venue management company.

"I’m looking forward to joining the Stuart family," said Davidovich. "It’s great knowing that the commitment of everyone in this company to excellence, integrity, and above all superior customer service will seamlessly support the level of commitment my clients have come to expect from me."

About Stuart Event Rentals

Stuart Event Rentals is one of the leading San Francisco Bay Area event service providers. Drawing on decades of knowledge and experience, our expert tent and event specialists take the stress and guesswork out of the rental process, giving our clients the peace of mind to relax and enjoy their successful event. With one of the biggest rental inventories and vehicle fleets in Northern California and the ability to manufacture custom solutions onsite, we save our clients time and money while offering greater flexibility in creating unforgettable events.