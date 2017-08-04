“Bluebook is excited to expand the tools, resources, and support available to all Angie’s List’s members,” said Robert Syverson, Bluebook’s CEO

The Bluebook International, Inc. (http://www.bluebook.net), a leading provider of residential repair costs, announced that Angie’s List (NASDAQ: ANGI) will use Bluebook’s myBluebook (http://www.mybbhome.com) homeowner tools to provide detailed cost estimates for household repairs and renovations to its members.

myBluebook’s (http://www.mybbhome.com) Project Estimator tool allows consumers to create detailed project estimates which they can use as a planning or discussion tool when dealing with service providers during the bid and design process.

“Bluebook is excited to expand the tools, resources, and support available to all Angie’s List’s members,” said Robert Syverson, Bluebook’s CEO. “We know that transparency in costs and educated consumers is the best way to ensure a stress free, on budget home improvement project. Consumers and service providers alike will benefit by starting their discussions around a myBluebook estimate.”

Since 2016, Bluebook has also provided Angie’s List with home improvement and repair cost data for their Bluebook Pricing Guide. On their site and app, the Bluebook Pricing Guide shows price ranges for projects so consumers can feel confident they are paying a fair price for a home improvement project. With the launch of detailed estimating through myBluebook (http://www.mybbhome.com), members will have access to even more finely tuned estimated costs.

About Bluebook: The Bluebook International, Inc. provides accurate, "on demand" residential repair, maintenance, and improvement costs. Bluebook is an independent research company with more than 50 years of experience in estimating the costs of home repair and local labor. Bluebook data and services are utilized by leading home repair, maintenance, remodeling firms, the federal government, and recognized providers of residential real estate services industries across the United States, including Freddie Mac, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Angie’s List.

Contact

Arun Baheti, 949.470.9534

info(at)bluebook(dot)net

Bluebook International Inc.

25910 Acero Road, Ste 370

Mission Viejo, California 92691