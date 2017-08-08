We recognized a level of service was missing in concession lines, so we used the app as an opportunity to enhance our guest experience and lessen the time in line.

Atlanta’s SunTrust Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are not the only venues who are investing in technology to reimagine the guest experience. In partnership with local award-winning mobile app development company stable|kernel, the iconic Fox Theatre launches an innovative mobile app to enhance patron’s experience at the venue and help solve pain points for the organization.

Though the Fox is known for its world-famous venue, it’s also known for its long lines at the concession stands. The Fox team leveraged an innovative mobile solution to ease this experience and allow patrons to safely store credit card information to order drinks from their seats and pick up at a convenient location.

“We recognized a level of service was missing in concession lines, so we used the app as an opportunity to enhance our guest experience and lessen the time in line,” said Jamie Vosmeier, senior director, sales and marketing, The Fox Theatre.

Beyond ordering drinks, the team envisioned other ways for patrons to engage with the historic brand. By offering in-app ticket purchase, users can search upcoming events and purchase tickets from the palm of their hand. Additionally, the virtual tour is a way for passionate patrons to engage with the Fox and learn about the venue’s rich history.

“I’m encouraged and energetic about the opportunity for guests to have the ability to use technology to interact with a venue that’s 89 years old. The stable|kernel team has made this experience so great for us, and we’re looking forward to working together and adding more features to the app in the near future,” said Vosmeier.

To learn more about the app, visit: https://stablekernel.com/app-development/the-fox-theatre and to learn more about the Fox Theatre, visit http://foxtheatre.org.

About The Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre is one of Atlanta’s premier venues for live entertainment and declared a Top Stop of the Decade by Venues Today Magazine and the #1 non-residency venue worldwide for the decade by Billboard Magazine. For the past decade, the Fox Theatre has been consistently ranked in the top three non-residency theatres in North America for gross ticket sales by industry trade magazines, Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today. The Fox’s 4,665 seat theatre hosts 250 performances with more than 500,000 visitors per year.

About stable|kernel

stable|kernel is an award-winning, Atlanta-based software development company helping clients navigate the complexities of end-to-end mobile app development. From defining the business case for your mobile app to creating the roadmap for design and development, we employ the latest UI/UX techniques, iOS, Android and backend development advancements to create apps of the highest quality that drive brand engagement and value to your stakeholders.