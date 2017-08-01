Paradise Limousine Company, a long-time favorite limo wine tour for Paso Robles visitors and locals call on, announces that it is now going into San Luis Obispo (SLO) and the Edna Valley Wine Trail.

Edna Valley is an American Viticulture Area (AVA) spanning more than twelve miles between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. The valley is home to nearly 30 wineries and the historic 1840s Edna town site. Between Edna Valley and the neighboring Arroyo Grande AVA, a remarkable 23 varieties of grapes produce some of the world’s top chardonnay, pinot noir, syrah, albarino and more. Just a few short miles away from the Pacific Ocean, the scenery has been described as “storybook.” Limo wine tour Paso Robles, Edna Valley and San Luis Obispo introduces guests to the full course of San Luis Obispo County wines, farm-to-table dining and local events such as the famous Thursday night SLO Farmer’s Market.

“We are very happy to add this new wine tour for our guests,” said limo wine tour Paso Robles owner, Paul Eitel. “The San Luis Obispo wine country has a long and interesting history, just as here in Paso Robles and the SLO communities have just as vital a social and cultural scene. We are excited for the opportunity to introduce our guests to the range of excellent wine, food and things to do and see in our county.”

Winemaking in SLO wine country goes back to the founding of Mission San Luis Obispo in 1772. The padres grew grapes for sacramental wine. A hundred later the first commercial wines were produced in the upper Arroyo Grande valley. The modern wine industry emerged in the 1970s. The cool air from the Pacific Ocean creates a long growing season allowing the grapes to ripen at their own pace. The temperate growing condition is one of the factors contributing to the consistent quality and complexity from vintage to vintage. Most of the vineyards in SLO wine country are certified Sustainability in Practice (SIP). The SIP Certified seal assures the environment is being protected, employees and the community are being respected and the growers and winemakers have sound business practices that protect both the present and future.

The limo wine tour Paso Robles and the Central Coast depends on for special events offers wine, brewery and distillery tours in luxury limousines or in luxury vans for larger groups. Owner Eitel is a Paso Robles native with over 30 years on the Central Coast. Limo wine tour Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and the Edna Valley Wine Trail can be designed to personal preference or be surprised by Eitel’s knowledge of the best places to sample the wine, enjoy good food and experience the local social scene.

The limo wine tour Paso Robles picks up guests at their hotels, inns, bed and breakfast or at home and returns them at the end of the day. A six-hour tour includes Korbel champagne, choice of a decanter of Stoli vodka or a fine Canadian whiskey, water and soda.

