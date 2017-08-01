Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance “Our Awards program is unique in that we celebrate the individual and team accomplishments of leaders in Georgia’s manufacturing community,” said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance.

Nominations are being accepted through August 31st, for the People of Manufacturing Awards, held in conjunction with the Georgia Manufacturing Summit at the Cobb Galleria on October 25, 2017. These prestigious awards bring exposure and recognition to the top employees in Georgia’s manufacturing community, and will honor the people that have gone above and beyond to better their organization’s manufacturing operations. The 2017 Award Categories include: Front Line Leadership, Plant Manager, Team Safety, and Team Operational Excellence.

The People of Manufacturing Award presentations will follow Breakfast Keynote Speaker, Debra Shankle, who is the Vice President of Supply Chain for Coca-Cola North America. Ms. Shankle’s responsibilities include the management and leadership of Coke’s supply chain which is comprised of approximately 4,000 associates with an annual spend of $4.3 Billion. She will address the important topic of How to Keep Your Team Motivated, Committed, and Engaged in Today’s Environment.

“Our Awards program is unique in that we celebrate the individual and team accomplishments of leaders in Georgia’s manufacturing community,” said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance. “Other awards programs in the state do a fantastic job of highlighting the company and products, but it is the effort of these great people that make it all happen.”

Charlie Post, the president of TSI Solutions, has again been designated as the Awards Chairman and is responsible for appointing a panel of judges to select the winners. The judging panel for the People of Manufacturing Awards is composed of Bill Stankiewicz with Port Fresh, Donnie Winslet with Fiber Visions, Brandon Beach with the Fulton County Chamber, Amy Henderson with the Georgia Municipal Association, and Melvin Everson with Gwinnett Tech.

All nominees will be recognized for their contribution to the organization and the finalists from each category will be invited to attend the Georgia Manufacturing Summit, where the winning individuals and teams will be named. Nominations are being accepted through August 31st, and can be made online at http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAwards.com .

About the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance:

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.