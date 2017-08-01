We are thrilled that such a prestigious and impactful organization as ICF has recognized the value and curriculum of Birkman Signature Certification training.

Earlier this week, the International Coach Federation (ICF) awarded Birkman Signature Certification with credit hours for Continuing Coach Education (CCE). Introduced at the beginning of 2017, Signature Certification has already won a Bronze Quill Award from IABC for its eLearning modules. Now, this curriculum has passed the rigorous examination of the ICF Core Competencies and Code of Ethics to receive the CCE distinction.

ICF is the global leader in credentialing and developing professional coaches, dedicated to improving the coaching profession through educational offerings, upholding ethical standards, and industry research. The CCE accreditation is recognized internationally and designates supplemental and advanced training for coaches looking to achieve or renew individual credentialing through ICF. Birkman Certified Professionals (BCPs) who have completed Signature Certification after January 1, 2017 can now apply their Birkman learning experience to the requirements for obtaining or renewing their ICF credential.

Dan Perryman, Vice President of Training and Consultant Development at Birkman, has been a fundamental driver in the success of Birkman Signature Certification. He brought his past experience as an independent coach and consultant to Birkman and developed Signature Certification to fit the ICF CCE framework. Dan shares, "This accreditation is a substantial achievement for Birkman and our international network of users. We have taken years of feedback to develop Signature Certification into the impactful and application-oriented training that it is today. Our goal--as well as the goal of our users--is to help people capitalize on their natural strengths and interests to live more fulfilling lives. This mission aligns perfectly with the coaching profession, and we're glad that ICF recognizes the value in Signature Certification training and its curriculum."

Sharon Birkman, President and CEO, describes her excitement, "This accreditation reflects the quality of learning provided in Birkman Signature Certification. When my father founded this company in 1951, he did everything in his ability to better the lives of those around him. We've always had a focus on excellence and on coaching people to live to their strengths. We are thrilled that such a prestigious and impactful organization as ICF has recognized our Birkman Signature Certification training."

About ICF

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification, and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life, Leadership, Relationship and Career Coaching. Its 25,000-plus members located in more than 135 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

About Birkman

Birkman helps people and organizations improve performance through its personality test and career assessment. The Birkman Method provides insights into a person's Interests, Usual Behaviors, Needs, and Stress Behaviors in memorable report formats that are both empowering and constructive. Birkman is a favorite choice of organizational development and HR professionals, life coaches, career counselors, educators, and consultants. The Birkman Method has decades of proven scientific validity and continues to stay at the forefront of the personality assessment field.

