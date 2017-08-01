WeddingWire, the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and event industry, announced All About Events as a winner of the esteemed 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® for Wedding Rentals in San Luis Obispo.

The Couples’ Choice Awards recognize the top five percent of wedding professionals who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism, based on real reviews from newlyweds. Awards are given to top local professionals in 20 service categories, based on their professional achievements from the previous year. The 2017 designation marks the 5th consecutive year All About Events has been named a top provider of San Luis Obispo Wedding Rentals.

“The Couples’ Choice Awards for 2017 feature the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet,” said Timothy Chi, CEO of WeddingWire. “It’s an honor to work with high-caliber merchants like All About Events, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements.”

One of All About Events San Luis Obispo Wedding Rentals’ most popular features is their online rental gallery and quote request system. The gallery is organized by wedding rental category, and includes everything from accessories, chairs and other seating options, china, and glassware, to dance floors, staging, lighting, linens, and even winebarrel and farmhouse furniture collections. Select a quantity, and quickly add the item of interest to your quote request – from the comfort of your home.

“All About Events is thrilled to be recognized as a favorite San Luis Obispo Wedding Rentals provider,” says owner Steven Herring. “We would like to thank our clients for allowing us to be a part of their special celebrations, and sharing their experiences on review sites like WeddingWire.”

San Luis Obispo Wedding Rentals from All About Events

All About Events provides quality San Luis Obispo wedding rentals and all of San Luis Obispo County. We combine our unique tables, chairs, tents, and wedding inventory with a professional staff, eager to assist in making your event a great success. We work with wedding coordinators, caterers, event planners, businesses and individuals to accommodate all party rental needs necessary for your successful event.