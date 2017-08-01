Silverado next week lays the foundation on a new memory care community to be situated at 4058 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. Silverado St. Charles, a 47,000 square foot, single-story community, is expected to open Summer 2018, and has been carefully designed to serve up to 90 people living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other memory-impairing conditions. The opening will mark the fifth Silverado community in the Chicagoland area.

Site Dedication festivities take place on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. and will include brief remarks, a champagne toast and photo opportunities. City officials and Silverado leadership will be on hand to celebrate the project. Over the next year, Silverado will spend about $12 million locally.

“What’s most significant about this week’s site dedication is that it represents new hope for local families affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s, and gives us an opportunity to use our expertise to make a difference in people’s lives,” shares Silverado President, Chairman and CEO Loren B. Shook. “Silverado’s skilled and compassionate associates – from the project planners to the teams who provide industry-leading memory care – are driven everyday by a desire to change the way the world cares for people with cognitive decline.”

The multi-million-dollar community is being constructed on four acres, and will include state-of-the-art design elements throughout the living space. Skylights and sunrooms will draw in natural light and warmth, and living areas will provide residents with comfortable spaces for social interaction. Also incorporated into the design are a coffeehouse style bistro, beauty salon, country store, and spa. The large outdoor courtyard, with its covered patios and walkways, will encourage residents to move freely among the gardens.

In addition to 90 new healthcare jobs once the community is fully operational, about 200 people will work on the project through its development. Silverado is working with local teams, including Jensen and Halstead Ltd. for architecture and planning, Cemcon Engineering for civil engineering, Terracon for geo-technical field observations and Testing Services Corp (TSC) for construction testing services. For ongoing updates, visit silverado.com/stcharles.

About Silverado

Silverado was founded in 1996 with the goal of enriching the lives of those with memory loss by changing how the world cares for people with cognitive decline. Establishing this mindset allows Silverado associates to leave behind previous misconceptions and operate in a way that provides clients, residents and patients with utmost dignity, freedom, respect and quality of life. Silverado has grown to become a nationally recognized provider of memory care, hospice and home care with more than 52 locations across Arizona, California, Illinois, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. To learn more, visit silverado.com or call (866) 522-8125.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Gill

(714) 624-2550

dgill(at)silverado(dot)com