LJA Acquires Precision Aerial Compliance Solutions, LLC

From left to right: Calvin Ladner, President and CEO, LJA; Jason Nicholas, DOA, PACS; Randy Taillon, DOO, PACS; Jeremy Russell, Vice President, Surveying Sector Lead, LJA, PACS; Scott McGowan, Presid

LJA Engineering, Inc. (LJA) has acquired Precision Aerial Compliance Solutions, LLC (PACS), a Conroe-based aerial data collection and inspection service company. PACS utilizes Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to provide a safe, cost-effective, and efficient way to gather actionable data for their clients. The acquisition of PACS reinforces LJA’s commitment to position the company as a provider of the highest level of professional services to their public and private clients. This broad range of integrated services is available, not only in their home state of Texas, but globally.

Their specialties include LiDAR, Orthomosaic Photogrammetry, Thermal Imagery, and Methane Detection for Construction, Oil and Gas, Wind Turbines, Bridge and Infrastructure, and Solar Fields.

“Several factors make us extremely unique in this seemingly ever-growing field. We hire only FAA certified pilots to fly our UAVs. We have been granted a Section 333 Exemption from the FAA to conduct commercial UAV flights in the USA. We are one of only 9 companies to pass the National Unmanned Aircraft Systems Credentialing Program (NUASCP), a rigorous testing and vetting process sponsored by Texas A&M University, TEEX, Lone Star Center for Excellence, the FAA, and NASA. We were specifically recognized for setting a new standard in safety and professionalism during our audit. PACS will be deploying new cutting edge LIDAR systems in August that will set a new industry standard for accuracy and efficiency and it will be something very special. We are safe, professional, and fully insured for your sake and ours,” explains Scott McGowan, President.

Precision Aerial has collaborated on a number of “industry firsts” providing successful proof of concept flights as well as successful contracts for industrial, commercial, and government entities. This experience has given Precision Aerial a unique perspective on the advances and uses of UAS technology in a multitude of industries. From oil and gas assets, forestry and agriculture to construction and bridges, Precision Aerial has the expertise and technology to capture the quality data you need using the latest UAS technology and instrumentation. As problem solvers in their fields, Precision Aerial looks at challenges as an opportunity to innovate, and has the talent to get the job done.

Founded in 1972, LJA is an employee-owned, full-service consulting engineering firm serving both public and private sectors. With 25 offices throughout Texas and Florida, the staff of LJA includes over 650 experienced civil, transportation, structural, midstream, rail, and coastal engineers, plus hydrologists, environmental specialists, land planners, landscape architects, construction managers, designers, GIS specialists, technicians, and surveyors.