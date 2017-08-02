PDF3D Release PV+ 5.4 Visualization & Publishing Update

PDF3D, leaders in 3D PDF conversion technology, have today announced the latest release of their popular PV+, extending the award-winning ParaView application to convert the 3D visualizations generated by ParaView into 3D PDFs.

PDF3D’s latest PV+, based on Kitware’s ParaView 5.4 visualization application features, reaches higher with a range of new visualization techniques, which are particularly useful for those working with CAE, Geophysical, and Geospatial data.

“The latest version of ParaView 5.4 provides rich and annotated visualizations, and takes advantage of current graphics hardware GPUs as well as software-only emulation when needed. The extended suite of plugins enable users to upload geospatial images, geological structures and geophysical mesh types that can then be converted to 3D PDF for easier archiving and sharing with others who don’t have access to the ParaView app,” explained Ian Curington of PDF3D.

The application has built on the strengths of PDF3D’s desktop file-conversion applications, ReportGen and SDK, pushing the features of PV+ further to integrate 3D PDF production directly into the PV+ 3D data visualization/analysis environment. This provides a flexible and fast way to adjust, filter and explore data, and select the strongest visual representations, color-maps, views, before creating an interactive report - without having to switch between applications.

“Users with complex 3D data can share their information with anyone they want using PV+ for data gathering, preview and publishing work-flow. Using the PDF format removes the barriers that come from recipients not having access to or training in 3D tools. PV+ brings together tools and allows users to generate rich reports that provide an interactive viewing experience of 3D data, complete with full colormap texture representations and annotations, floating labels, multiple viewpoints and secure encryption for file protection.”

The PV+ 5.4 is now available to download from https://www.pdf3d.com for Windows & Linux.

About PDF3D

PDF3D (http://www.pdf3d.com) produce a suite of widely respected software products and plugins for engineers, scientists and developers who need to communicate complex data and 3D models to others in the universally accessible PDF format. PDF3D’s technology provides the fastest and easiest-to-use, highly compressed 3D PDF conversion available for an ever-increasing range of formats and tools. From 3D CAD to GIS, DWG and LIDAR, PDF3D works closely with users and programmers within the engineering, geospatial, geology, aerospace, architecture, medical and product packaging communities worldwide.