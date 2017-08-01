Clari announced today that Check Point Software Technologies, the largest network cyber security vendor, has chosen Clari to improve pipeline visibility and sales execution worldwide.

Check Point was looking to reduce ongoing friction during the critical opportunity-to-close (OTC) process. The security firm wanted to give the sales team greater insight into pipeline health and increase sales velocity. After conducting a comprehensive evaluation of a number of available solutions in opportunity management, pipeline inspection and forecast management, Check Point selected Clari as the clear choice.

“We chose Clari because of how the platform supports our end-to-end OTC process. Compared to other point forecasting solutions on the market, Clari was much more thorough,” said Leslie Canning, worldwide vice president of sales strategy and sales enablement at Check Point. “Also key to our decision was the Clari team’s clear commitment to customer success, which was apparent from the get-go.”

“Our unequivocal mission at Clari is to make selling easier for every member of the sales team, from VPs to account executives,” said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari. “Our work with Check Point is another example of how industry leaders are taking their sales effort to the next level by bringing visibility and predictability to their end-to-end OTC process through AI-driven insights.”

ABOUT CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES, Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (http://www.checkpoint.com) is the largest network cyber security vendor globally, providing industry-leading solutions and protecting customers from cyberattacks with an unmatched catch rate of malware and other types of threats. Check Point offers a complete security architecture defending enterprises – from networks to mobile devices – in addition to the most comprehensive and intuitive security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

ABOUT CLARI

High performing sales teams run their opportunity-to-close process on Clari. With Clari’s artificial intelligence-enabled platform, sales reps know where to focus, managers can immediately spot risk in pipeline, and execs forecast with confidence. Industry leading companies like Box, Juniper Networks, Symantec, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise use Clari to make better decisions based on actual sales rep and prospect behavior, and to close more deals predictably. Clari is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. For additional information, visit us at Clari.com and follow us @clarihq.

