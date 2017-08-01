Shonin Streamcam, the Bodycam for Civilians, Launches on Kickstarter

Capture your side of the story with Shonin Streamcam - The Wearable Security Camera

Shonin Inc, the technology company that empowers people to easily and securely record public interactions, today announces the launch of its flagship product, the Shonin Streamcam. With hate crimes and street harassment on the rise, this new body-worn camera is designed to help anyone document a potentially harmful or uncomfortable interaction with video proof. Everything about the Shonin Streamcam — from its iconic design to its ability to automatically upload to the cloud while recording— was carefully crafted to help people reliably document their experiences when they need to the most. Starting today, anyone can back Shonin Streamcam on Kickstarter at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shonin/shonin

“We’re proud of what we have built, and look forward to making the Shonin Streamcam available for anyone who wants to feel safer as they go about their day,” says Sameer Hasan, CEO & Founder, Shonin Inc. “Much abuse and injustice still goes unaddressed, and in many cases perpetrators believe they can get away with it because it’s their word against ours, unless we have video proof. Shonin helps people secure video proof in situations where using their smartphones is not practical.”

Born out of the desire to “put an unbiased witness on your side”, Shonin Streamcam is an easily wearable, rugged and waterproof camera. The Shonin Streamcam device is supported by feature-rich, intuitive software on mobile and in the cloud.

Record Directly to the Cloud in One Tap

Through either a direct cellular connection with a SIM card, or while tethered to your smartphone’s wi-fi hotspot, Shonin Streamcam uploads video immediately to a secure cloud location or broadcasts to live video services like Facebook Live. All without even taking your phone out of your pocket.

Fully Featured

Recording video with the Shonin Streamcam is made easy. Designed specifically with urgency and speed in mind, the device sports a large button on the front face of the device. A simple press of the button starts recording and streaming with no precision required. Shonin Streamcam captures your side of the story in crisp, wide-angle video. Video resolution is 1080p to local SD card and 720p when streaming or uploading to the cloud. Streamcam boasts IP67 waterproofing, and before launch, will undergo rigorous impact testing to ensure it can be worn worry-free in even the roughest scenarios.

Great Hardware Goes Best with Great Software

The Shonin app lets you instantly view your videos as soon as they have finished recording. Capture video, view video, simple as that. The Shonin app allows you to easily make edits without losing the original raw footage, which is always securely stored until you choose to delete it. With a couple of taps, you can instantly share videos with your friends or on social media. The Shonin app also lets you customize just about everything about the video capture or device behavior, with settings that let you turn off the recording light, adjust the resolution, enable or disable cloud upload, and more. Once selected, settings take effect immediately.

Iconic Design

Just like a home security camera, Shonin Streamcam’s colors, visibility and iconic design can act as a possible deterrent to aggressors.

Specifications

Video - 720p to cloud, up to 1080p to disk

Connectivity - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE cellular (in Cellular model)

Supported bands

FDD-LTE: B1/ B2 / B3 / B4/ B5/ B7/ B8/ B12 / B20

TDD-LTE: B38/ B40 /B41

3G WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 /B8

GPS enabled

Works with most GSM carriers

Audio - Mic for audio capture, speaker for audio feedback

Waterproofing - IP67 Waterproof

Battery Life - Up to 2 hours of recording time, up to 4 hours with additional battery pack.

Dimensions - 56mm x 56mm x 13mm

Storage Expandable with Micro SD Card

8GB card included

Free Devices for Qualifying Organizations

Shonin will offer a limited number of free, as well as heavily discounted, devices to qualifying non-profit organizations.

“We want to help non-profits that are on the front lines, driving real societal change,” said Sameer Hasan. “The work these organizations do is inspiring, and we would love to see their members equipped with the right tools. By providing them with free devices and associated services, we can do our part to help make those necessary changes a reality.”

Representatives from non-profit organizations are asked to get in touch with Shonin by emailing ngo(at)shonin(dot)io.

Shonin Streamcam will be available in multiple colors starting at $149 USD ($199 CAD) exclusively on Kickstarter, with worldwide shipping to backers starting in February 2018. Shonin Streamcam will retail starting at $199 USD ($249 CAD) once available to the general public – target date March 2018.

About Shonin

Shonin creates technology that enables citizens to securely collect, edit and share video proof. Formed in 2016, our mission is to achieve a safer, fairer and more just world through technology, starting with our first product, Shonin Streamcam, the cloud-connected wearable security camera.

Media Contact

Sameer Hasan | Shonin Inc. | media(at)shonin(dot)io