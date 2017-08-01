Outskirts Press authors already receive a special discount on the cost of their author copies, but free shipping allows them to save even more on the inventory they need to promote, publicize and market their book. Past News Releases RSS Outskirts Press Offering $300...

Outskirts Press – rated by Top Consumer Reviews as the #1-rated self-publishing company – has announced a month of free shipping on author book copies in August. The promotion provides an opportunity to save on books they can use to market during one of the peak book-buying periods in the year.

Outskirts Press authors already receive a special discount on the cost of their author copies, but free shipping allows them to save even more on the inventory they need to promote, publicize and market their book. Authors shipping within the Continental United States with orders of 50 or more books are eligible.

Self-published authors can use hardcopies in many ways to promote:



Send to print and broadcast media to garner news coverage.

Provide copies to book reviewers.

Take advantage of spontaneous opportunities to sell.

Raffle off hardcopies as prizes to promote on social media.

Outskirts Press prides itself on consistently assisting its authors on the path to success. To learn more about free shipping, as well as other marketing and self-publishing options, visit the company at http://www.outskirtspress.com.

About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press helps authors develop and publish high-quality books by offering exceptional design, printing, publishing, distribution, and book marketing services. Top Consumer Reviews ranks Outskirts Press #1 because they are passionate about delivering outstanding customer service, affordable pricing, industry-leading royalties, and a team of hands-on, US-based publishing experts. At http://www.outskirtspress.com you can publish your book, your way, today.

