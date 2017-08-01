“Our customers already get a great value when they purchase a bundled package, but because we price all our services as conservatively as we can, that extra $300 can go a long way." - Executive Vice President Kelly Schuknecht
Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, is offering would-be authors extra motivation to realize their publishing dreams: $300 toward the product or service of their choice. Throughout the month of August, authors who publish using either the Ultimate or Full-Color publishing package will receive $300 promotional credit to spend as they wish.
“Our customers already get a great value when they purchase a bundled package, but because we price all our services as conservatively as we can, that extra $300 can go a long way,” said Executive Vice President Kelly Schuknecht. “It’s an opportunity to get valuable options like high-profile advertising or customizations.”
Authors can use the promotional money to buy or pay down popular services from Outskirts Press, including:
- Professional copyediting
- Digital editions
- Custom book cover
- Personal Marketing Assistant
- PR Publicist Campaign
- Promotional materials
- Optional publishing package upgrades, such as Hardback Format, Espresso Edition, Amazon Kindle Edition and more!
To claim the $300 promotional credit, authors need only to place the Ultimate or Full-Color publishing package in their shopping cart, enter promo code AugMoney17 and choose another publishing or marketing option on which to spend the promo money.
For more information about self-publishing and book marketing services from Outskirts Press, visit the company at http://www.OutskirtsPress.com.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press helps authors develop and publish high-quality books by offering exceptional design, printing, publishing, distribution, and book marketing services. Top Consumer Reviews ranks Outskirts Press #1 because they are passionate about delivering outstanding customer service, affordable pricing, industry-leading royalties, and a team of hands-on, U.S.-based publishing experts. At http://www.outskirtspress.com authors can publish their book, their way, today.
