AdSemble, the largest online marketplace for digital out of home (DOOH) advertising, announced today it has launched the industry’s first cross-platform digital billboard performance report, allowing advertisers to check on their OOH marketing performance across all vendors and locations.

AdSemble’s patent-pending reporting tool also shines a light on how many unsold spots there were each week, per location, of a client's campaign. As a result, the advertiser's ad runs more times in a loop and more impressions and views are received.

Previously, advertisers running large DOOH campaigns would need to reference the reporting tools for each individual vendor, making it challenging and time consuming to get a holistic view of the campaign’s performance.

“We’re excited to share this new reporting platform with our customers and, more importantly, provide insight campaign effectiveness,” said Matthew Olivieri, founder and CEO, AdSemble. “Marketers can now align our report against Google Analytics, examine social media engagement they’ve received over the course of their campaign or layer mobile advertising location-data interactions, letting them know whether their digital billboard ad buys have helped move the needle on their business initiatives.”

Internet-connected digital out-of-home advertising screens will become a major driver of growth for the outdoor advertising market by 2020, according to the latest Global Entertainment and Media Outlook from PwC.

A key driver of growth will be changing consumer behavior that will enable location-based e-commerce opportunities, where digital out-of-home screen locations are directly integrated with the Internet, such as LinkNYC. While DOOH will be the primary driver of outdoor growth, classic physical OOH revenue is set to remain steady going forward. Global OOH revenue growth is set to continue at a CAGR of 4.3% and projected to reach US $42.74bn in 2020.

“Ad buyers want to know that they are receiving value and return from their ad spend,” said Olivieri. “By creating a comprehensive yet easy-to-understand intelligence and analytics tool, we hope to provide a macro and micro perspective into the effectiveness of digital billboard campaigns.”

"AdSemble allows us to have a fuller understanding of the overall picture of our digital billboard ad purchases by allowing us to compare our ads across multiple vendors," said Alexandra Ames, Marketing Director, AOL TechCrunch. "These insights allow us to know whether our campaign is effective, and adjust as needed in order to maximize our impact."

About AdSemble

