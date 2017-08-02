Top-rated swim team management software provider, SwimTopia, announced today that it has acquired Atlanta-based firm Swim-Team.US. Founded in 2008, Swim-Team.US serves over 500 swim teams across the United States. Swim-Team.US owner and founder, Rich Waldis, has joined SwimTopia as Brand Ambassador.

Once the transition is completed, SwimTopia will serve well over 1,000 swim teams, clubs, and leagues in the U.S. and abroad, and will be positioned as the leading provider of online team management software for U.S. summer and recreational swim teams and leagues, which account for an estimated 75% of the overall competitive swim market in the United States.

SwimTopia’s rapid expansion is happening against the backdrop of the booming sports software market, estimated at $3 billion in annual revenue globally and projected to exceed $10 billion by 2024. Sports team management software is generally chock-full of features like registration, website management, communications and scheduling. Swim teams demand even more from their team management software with the additional needs of tracking time histories, selecting meet and relay lineups, and managing the massive and complicated volunteer coordination needs for teams that frequently swell in size to over 250 swimmers.

But while swim teams have complex software needs, the users of that software — swim moms, dads and coaches — need a solution that is easy-to-use. SwimTopia is known for its intuitive interface, modern cloud-based technology, and exceptional customer support. In independent head-to-head evaluations of swim software solutions, SwimTopia has consistently come out on top, due largely to being seen as the easiest-to-use solution available.

For example, after the West Houston Aquatic League conducted one of the most extensive swim team software evaluations ever in 2014, it adopted SwimTopia as its official swim team management platform. “In our evaluation, SwimTopia stood out for being the easiest-to-use solution and for providing the best combination of features and functionality for our teams and our league,” concluded Alex Caridad, then-chairman of the league’s Technology Evaluation Committee.

Merging the expertise of both SwimTopia and SwimTeam.US will further strengthen SwimTopia’s position as a leading innovator in the swim team software industry. This acquisition will enable SwimTopia to invest more in research and product development to expand features, enter new markets, and save all those swim moms, dads and coaches even more time.

“This acquisition enables us to accelerate our pace of innovation and keep our technology far ahead of our competitors,” said Mason Hale, Founder and CEO of SwimTopia. “Rich Waldis is one the pioneers of online swim team management, and we’re thrilled to have him join our team. Working together, we’ll be better able to serve the biggest and most established swim leagues in the United States.”

“For more than a decade, I’ve been helping swim teams run better with technology. I’m excited to be joining SwimTopia so that, together, we can make life even easier for a lot more swim team administrators, coaches, and volunteers,” said Rich Waldis, Founder and Owner of Swim-Team.US

About SwimTopia

Launched in 2011 with a focus on ease-of-use and exceptional support, SwimTopia helps swim teams save time and increase fundraising with a modern, cloud-based software platform providing web content management, electronic commerce, online registration, volunteer coordination, team communications, online swim meet entries and more. SwimTopia is the flagship product of Austin-based Team Topia Inc., a graduate of the Capital Factory startup incubator.

About Swim-Team.US

Founded in 2008, Swim-Team.US is a comprehensive swim team management system offering a website, team center, meet management and communication tools, saving hundreds of administrative hours per season for coaches and swim team volunteers.

