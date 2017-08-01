Nexcess Announces Its Sponsorship Of Meet Magento Indonesia

The Southeast Asian eCommerce market is growing rapidly, and we’ll be at Meet Magento Indonesia to learn how our Magento hosting services can help Indonesian retailers take their stores to the next level.

Nexcess, a leading provider of performance-optimized Magento hosting, is sponsoring Meet Magento Indonesia, one of the premiere eCommerce and Magento conferences in Southeast Asia.

Nexcess VP of Channel Sales, Jeries Eadeh, will speak at the conference. His talk, entitled Cloud-Based Hosting Is Here But It’s Not The Last Stage In The Evolution Of Hosting, is focused on the future of Magento hosting and how the upcoming Nexcess Cloud will move eCommerce hosting forward.

Meet Magento Indonesia takes place in Jakarta on August 3rd at the Ayana Mid Plaza. This event brings together the region’s Magento retailers, eCommerce professionals, service providers, and developers. It’s an unmissable opportunity to meet and learn from a wide variety of experts in the Magento and eCommerce world.

“We’re excited to sponsor Meet Magento Indonesia to contribute to the region’s vibrant Magento community.“ commented Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess, "The Southeast Asian eCommerce market is growing rapidly, and we’ll be at Meet Magento Indonesia to learn how our Magento hosting services can help Indonesian retailers take their stores to the next level.”

Many of the leading players in the regional and international Magento community will be talking at Meet Magento Indonesia, including Max Yekaterynenko, Magento’s Director of Community Engineering, who will give a presentation entitled Magento 2 Architecture: Developer’s Guide, and Bianca Lee, Managing Director of Love Bonito Indonesia, who will discuss Empowering Women Through Fashion.

Nexcess team members at Meet Magento Indonesia will be happy to discuss the company’s international Magento hosting platform, which offers performance-optimized Magento hosting capable of supporting online retailers of all sizes, from boutique stores to the largest enterprise retailers.

