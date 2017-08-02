With Edthena, teachers who are taking classes on COpilot can collaborate with each other in a unique and personalized way.

The Colorado Education Association (CEA) is partnering with Edthena to embed video observation and feedback for teachers into courses offered on COpilot, the state’s online professional learning platform. Now, with COpilot, educators across the state can experience video feedback as part of their professional development.

“With Edthena, teachers who are taking classes on COpilot can collaborate with each other in a unique and personalized way, which is something many of them have never experienced,” said Casey Kilpatrick, director of learning services at the Colorado Education Association. “Edthena really is the best video coaching platform we looked at. It adds cutting-edge technology to our teachers’ experience.”

CEA, the state affiliate of the National Education Association, is the first association of educators in the country to launch a statewide, interactive tool delivering peer-to-peer teaching support. Trained CEA members facilitate all COpilot courses, including new courses designed to utilize the power of video coaching. Educators take these courses as part of a district initiative or to fulfill their yearly professional development requirements.

“Using Edthena, teachers can record their classroom instruction and receive feedback from other educators who they respect and trust,” said COpilot class facilitator Kim McLachlan. “Video coaching also allows teachers to become an active part of the evaluation process. Rather than sitting on the sidelines waiting for feedback, teachers can collect artifacts for their evaluation, showcasing a whole class period or specific strategy.”

With the Edthena platform, teachers quickly and easily upload videos of their classroom instruction from any video camera and then share those videos with facilitators who provide timestamped comments categorized as questions, suggestions, strengths, and notes. The platform enables teachers and facilitators to participate in collaborative professional learning cycles, identify teaching trends, and engage in ongoing dialogue about instructional best practices.

“CEA is helping lead the way in implementing next-generation, tech-enabled professional development opportunities for teachers,” said Adam Geller, founder and CEO of Edthena. “We look forward to working with teachers in districts across Colorado to help provide meaningful professional learning."

Schools, districts, and teacher education programs in nearly 30 states – including Colorado – are using the Edthena platform to make video observation an integral part of teacher induction, teacher mentoring, professional learning communities (PLCs), and peer observation.

About the Colorado Education Association

The Colorado Education Association is a membership-based organization that represents 35,000 Colorado educators. The CEA promise to our students and communities is that the members of the Association will lead the way in guaranteeing every student access to the best public education. By working collectively with all education stakeholders, we will provide the best public education for every student and assure Colorado's standing as an excellent state in which to learn, live, work, and raise a family.

About Edthena

Edthena is the leading classroom observation platform for using teaching videos as part of professional development. Teachers upload classroom videos to share with colleagues who leave time stamped comments. Edthena also offers specialized collaboration tools to help organizations implement best practices for video-based professional learning. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as SIIA, District Administration, and Tech & Learning. For more information, visit http://www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit http://blog.edthena.com.