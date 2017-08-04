Wichita non-profit, Coming Together for a Cure, on track to surpass $150,000 in funds raised for adult stem cell research and therapy at their upcoming 8th annual benefit concert.

On Saturday, September 16th, Coming Together for a Cure (CTFAC) hosts its 8th annual benefit event, Concert in the Country featuring Texas country music group Whiskey Myers’. Doors open at 6:00pm with special guests classic rock cover band, Remedy kicking off the evening. There will be food trucks and a beer garden for guests to enjoy. The event takes place just 10 minutes north of Wichita at 73rd St N and Tyler Rd. The concert is held on a beautiful rural lakeside property which provides for a unique concert experience. Tickets are $20 in advance and all proceeds benefit adult stem cell research and therapy.

CTFAC founder, Ryan Benton currently battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD); is the first person with his disease to be treated in the United States with this ground-breaking medical treatment. Ryan was diagnosed with DMD at the age of three and given a life expectancy of late teens to early twenties. He began receiving adult stem cell therapy at the age of 22. Ryan, along with his siblings Lauren and Blake Benton, created Coming Together for a Cure in 2009. Proceeds from CTFAC and Concert in the Country help fund treatments for Ryan as well as raise awareness and support for others with DMD and others with similar diseases that are in need of adult stem cell therapy.

The 8th annual benefit concert is poised to be the most successful yet as they build off of their previous year’s success where they raised nearly $40,000 and had nearly 1,500 people in attendance. The event is fun for the whole family and includes many raffle items up for grabs. DJ’s from Wichita’s HANK-FM radio station will be the event’s emcees. This is a one-of-a kind concert experience as attendees from around the community gather in support of this ground-breaking medical treatment while enjoying a Concert in the Country.