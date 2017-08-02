Saskatchewan Metis Beauty Ms. Universal Hopeful

Kimberly Castle, 42-year-old Metis and Assistant Vice President of MetLife Insurance Company was crowned Ms. Canada Universal earlier this year. Hailing from Regina, Saskatchewan (home of the RCMP Heritage Centre), Castle has been using her new position to promote awareness of positive body image to girls and women around the globe.

Not only is Castle a busy, traveling executive, she is the CEO of the Mrs. Canada Globe Pageant which is held annually in Regina, Saskatchewan. An avid community volunteer and entrepreneur, having launched her newest passion earlier this year teaching the BARE Program to girls and women struggling with eating disorders and positive body image, the message being ‘beauty beyond size’. She has worked with a number of charities, including the WIN Foundation and the SOFIA House Regina with special focus on charities benefiting women and children in need.

When asked to describe her involvement with the Ms. Universal organization, Kimberly stated,

“I am so proud to be a part of the Ms. Universal Organization. The vision and goals of the organization align directly with the message that I have been sharing in creating the BARE community with a commitment to the emotional health, personal self-esteem and empowerment of women all over the world.”

The prestigious Ms. Universal international pageant will take place on Saturday September 9th, 2017, in London, England where women from all over the world will vie to become the next Ms. Universal.

For more information, you can visit:

http://www.kimberlycastle.com

http://www.universalpageants.org

http://rcmphc.com/