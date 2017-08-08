3rd Cassava World Africa summit presents cassava market business prospects across Zambia, Mozambique, Uganda, Nigeria and Tanzania. Among key speakers is Dick Siame, Country Programme Officer, International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) sharing on ‘Commercialisation of Smallholder Cassava Production in Mozambique and Zambia: Opportunities and Challenges’.

Also invited to comment on the commercial cassava processing initiatives are – Union Dicon Salt on its ‘Investment in Commercial Cassava Plantation & Downstream Projects in Nigeria’ and Flour Mills of Nigeria’s account of its ‘Cassava Bread Initiatives’ pinpointing how it overcame constraints of inadequate equipment for flour production to impact of cassava flour inclusion in bread formulations. Presenting its successful case study is Zambian Breweries describing its ‘Processing and Brewing Cassava Beer’ and how it worked with smallholder farms and managed the supply chain.

The summit also has Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries sharing details of the country’s ‘Smart Incentives and Policies to Promote Cassava Investment’ via land availability and new land models and developing basic infrastructure from farm to processing facilities. Another highlight at the Lusaka meet is a Panel Discussion led by – Rafael Flor, Director, The Rockefeller Foundation and Edward Furaha, CEO, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF). The panelists analyze how to develop improved market access for cassava products through better marketing channels and overcoming logistics and distribution challenges while also promoting plus encouraging consumers to accept cassava value added products.

The program also features:



Panel Discussion: Financing Cassava Projects & Downstream Investments - Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission

Latest Updates on New Cassava Varieties – International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)

Processing Challenges & Market for Starch & Syrup in West Africa – Psaltry International

Corn vs. Cassava for processing in Africa – Commoditia

Cassava Project Update & Development – Tanzania Agriculture Export Process Zone

Cassava Based Ethanol Projects – Praj Industries

Improved Weed Management Practices in Cassava Plantations – Bayer CropScience

Organised by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit has The Context Network as Coffee Break Reception Sponsor.

Visit 3rd Cassava World Africa for more details or contact Ms. Grace at +65 6346 9147.