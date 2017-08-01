Shake Shack continues to develop new and innovative ways to improve hospitality, both in-Shack and digitally, to meet guests when and where they are.

Continuing its commitment to hospitality, Shake Shack announced today the release of its chatbot, on Facebook Messenger and Twitter Direct Message. Developed in partnership with Conversable, a conversational intelligence platform, the ShackBot will answer guests’ most commonly asked questions and help them find their nearest Shake Shack.

With the ability to answer more than 300 of guests’ most frequently asked questions in-channel on Twitter and Facebook, the ShackBot is the latest example of Shake Shack’s commitment to creating a premium guest experience. Guests will now be able to engage with the bot to learn more about the menu, featured items, nutritional information, hours and more. Guests will also be invited to provide feedback and granted easy access to download the Shack App and sticker package. Shake Shack continues to develop new and innovative ways to improve hospitality, both in-Shack and digitally, to meet guests when and where they are.

"Shake Shack has always been defined by our hospitality and commitment to providing a fun and lively community gathering place. We aim to deliver the best experience possible - whether that be in line at a Shack or online via our Shack App,” said Phil Crawford, Vice President of Information Technology at Shake Shack. “We’re excited by continued innovation in the digital space, especially around conversational technology like the ShackBot, and what that means for our guests. The ShackBot opens a wide range of short term and long term opportunities for further engagement."

“Shake Shack is a brand that has always prided itself on hospitality, and they understand the need to develop new channels of engagement as they emerge,” said Ben Lamm, CEO of Conversable. “Their unrelenting focus on implementing technology that creates value for their customers is a testament to the power of a brand built on loyalty and hospitality.”

Conversable’s enterprise conversational intelligence platform helps brands create personal, on-demand, automated experiences on any messaging or voice channel. Starting with Facebook and Twitter, Shake Shack can now offer a convenient digital experience in the channel of the user’s choice. As a leader in the competitive fast-casual space, Shake Shack’s ability to engage digitally demonstrates how forward-thinking brands can differentiate with technology. As part of the relationship with Conversable, Shake Shack will continue to expand ShackBot’s capabilities, building upon an already market-leading capability.

For more information on Shake Shack, please visit: https://www.shakeshack.com/

To start using the ShackBot today, please visit: Facebook Messenger and Twitter Direct Message. Click the links or open a message with the Shake Shack Twitter or Facebook page to get started.

About Shake Shack:

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no added hormones and no antibiotics ever), 100% all-natural cage-free chicken (no antibiotics ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine (available at select locations) and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium carefully sourced ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 80 locations in 18 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and more than 50 international locations including London, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.

About Conversable:

Conversable’s enterprise platform allows for the creation of interactive, automated experiences on messaging and voice platforms. Conversable specializes in “conversational commerce,” which enables transactions through conversations on messaging and voice interfaces allowing customers to say what they want on Facebook Messenger and Twitter DM. The Conversable powered-platform allows companies to resolve common requests and self-service through automation and machine learning resulting in reduced costs and better service. For more information, visit http://www.conversable.com.