LACE's Catena Necklace in 3D Printed Steel “Jenny translates the complex line-based geometries of Oyler Wu’s architectural projects into jewelry and brings a high level of technical skill to the crowded 3D-printing field, “ Bobbye Tigerman, curator at LACMA, explained.

LACE by Jenny Wu, the leading 3D printing luxe jewelry line, have collaborated with ExOne, a global technology leader for industrial grade additive manufacturing, to produce one of the first fully 3D printed, interlocking designer steel necklaces of its kind. Entitled Catena, this architecturally inspired, geometrically complex necklace previously only available in nylon is now 3D printed in steel through ExOne’s Binder Jetting Technology, an additive manufacturing process in which a liquid binding agent is selectively deposited to join powder particles.

“For the past 3 years, my necklaces have been the most iconic, popular pieces in my collection. Unlike most 3D printed necklaces out there, our pieces are fully 3D printed without any additional analog assembly nor non-3D printed hardware to hold these incredible statement pieces around the neck. This type of necklace was a technical and financial challenge to 3D print entirely in metal until now. While we love the wearability of our nylon necklaces, our goal was always to 3D print our necklaces in metal, from the hinge down to the latch,” Jenny Wu, the director of LACE, explained. “After many years of testing and prototyping with various different technologies, we were finally able to produce the Catena necklace with ExOne and their 3D printing process.”

WEARABLE ART

This past month, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) officially acquired the Catena Steel Necklace for their permanent Collection. The Catena Necklace not only pushes the limits of metal 3D printing but is also an extraordinary artistic statement.

“Jenny translates the complex line-based geometries of Oyler Wu’s architectural projects into jewelry and brings a high level of technical skill to the crowded 3D-printing field, “ Bobbye Tigerman, the Marliyn B. and Calvin B. Gross Curator at LACMA, explains. “The Catena necklace is her most sophisticated design to date, both conceptually and technically. The complex design of interlocking pieces is entirely articulated, a feature made by possible by the 3D printing process, without requiring extensive manual labor and time investments.”

Since its launch in 2014, LACE began as a cult favorite in the design world and has quickly been embraced by the fashion and tech communities as well as celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Carrie Underwood, Christina Aguilera, just to name a few. The collection has been widely known for its design and innovative production technique. The LACE by Jenny Wu collection reflects Wu’s architectural aesthetic, marrying line-based geometry with intricate organic movement to create avant-garde designs with high level digital refinement.

Link to the “Making of Catena Necklace” video: https://vimeo.com/oylerwu/catena

About LACE by Jenny Wu

LACE by Jenny Wu is a line of 3D printed luxe jewelry created by Jenny Wu, architect and partner at the award winning architecture firm, Oyler Wu Collaborative. The line features over 26 styles composed of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, made from innovative 3D printing materials as well as precious metals. Current pieces in the collection feature avant-garde designs in platinum, rose gold, silver, stainless steel, and nylon.

Designed in Los Angeles, California, LACE by Jenny Wu is available online and at its showroom in Silver Lake.

To learn more about the collection or to purchase an item, please visit, http://www.JennyWuLACE.com

About ExOne

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and printed products, materials and other services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in‐house 3D printing machines. ExOne offers pre‐production collaboration and prints products for customers through its eight production service centers (“PSCs”), which are located in the United States, Germany, Italy and Japan. ExOne builds 3D printing machines at its facilities in the United States and Germany. ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support, necessary for purchasers of its machines to print products.