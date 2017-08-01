The Sales Enablement Playbook Sales Enablement is the concept of extending a prospect-centric mindset to all departments within an organization.

According to Wikipedia’s list of month-long observances, August is National Sales Enablement Month. Late summer is typically the time when salespeople complain that revenue slows because prospects are on vacation, and buyers are in the so-called summer slump, or are otherwise disengaged from the sales process. Cruel irony or perhaps a challenge for the month of August?

In their top selling book The Sales Enablement Playbook, sales veterans Cory Bray and Hilmon Sorey clearly define the often misused term “Sales Enablement” as “The concept of extending a prospect-centric mindset to all departments within an organization.”

“It’s not about a specific tool or technology. It’s not an individual role played by a wizard behind a curtain, nor is it a complex scientific equation which drives prospect engagement” said Bray, “It’s about access, accountability, measurement, and simplicity. We wrote the book as a how-to for the CEO, small business owner, and management team as they figure out how to spin up an enablement program or audit what they have in place.”

“World class organizations execute The Playbook every day and audit their efficiency. Knowledge flows through these organizations organically - without top-down bottlenecks. Sales insights are shared, retained, and surfaced when and where relevant” said Sorey. “Not surprisingly, these companies experience fast and consistent growth while recruiting top sales talent easily because the best athletes want to play for the best organizations.”

In honor of National Sales Enablement Month, The Sales Enablement Playbook will be made available on Amazon Kindle on August 1st and 2nd to help companies and executives navigate August and the rest of the year.

Free Kindle book link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073QBKZG6/

About The Sales Enablement Playbook

In The Sales Enablement Playbook (published June 2017), sales veterans Cory Bray and Hilmon Sorey provide insights into creating a culture of sales enablement throughout your organization. The book provides a series of stand-alone chapters with frameworks and tactics that you can immediately implement, regardless of company size or industry. Whether you are a sales executive, sales practitioner, or a non-sales executive looking for ways to impact growth, The Sales Enablement Playbook will help you identify your role in a thriving enablement ecosystem.

About the Authors

Cory Bray and Hilmon Sorey are co-founders of ClozeLoop a knowledge management platform for sales teams. Cory has built high-performing sales teams in multiple industries and Hilmon has trained sales people and consulted with management teams at Salesforce.com, Box, SurveyMonkey and many other fast-growth companies in Silicon Valley for 10 years.