AG Delta announces the official launch of the ‘Next Gen’ Digital Advisory Platform and held exclusive multiple RSVP Launch Events in Singapore on 16th June at the Westin Singapore, Hong Kong on 22nd June at The Ritz Carlton Hong Kong, and Shanghai on 25th July at Hotel Wanda Reign, attended by 70 Senior Executives from 50 individual Private Banks, EAMs and Family offices as well as regulatory representative.

The theme of the Launch was about overcoming the last mile challenges that wealth industry is facing today. As Digital Advisory is highly topical at the moment with the recent release of regulatory notices on online product distribution and digital advisory process from both MAS and HKMA, many of the banks attending have requested help with their Digital strategies.

"It was fantastic to hold AG Delta's launch of our latest version of our Digital Advisory Wealth platform in the presence of loyal customers, regulators and the top industry participants. The recent release of June circulars and consultation papers in both Singapore and Hong Kong on the impact of regulation on Digital Advisory platforms and Online Product Distribution made for a very topical and relevant event. We all thoroughly enjoyed the very lively debate, participation and deep discussion on pain points, frustrations and solution approaches on the key topic of "unlocking the last mile challenges from product providers to the CIO office, compliance and investment advisory and product specialists working with RM's and clients." said AG Delta's CEO Andrew Au.

Au further added: “I’d like to thank our key clients who spoke about the benefits of our solution in tackling uniquely both the regulatory challenges and digital opportunities that they faced as well as the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)'s Ms Benedicte Nolens who provided fantastic insights from both the banking and fintech industry and recent regulatory developments. What was very interesting was the common thread of understanding how to deploy such a solution the way we have in less than 4 months without having to wait years on core infrastructure/data silos to be normalized, a common safe but inadequate approach to solving today's clear banking challenges.’’

Filip Vandenven, Executive Director of Antarctica Asset Management said: ‘’We are thrilled to have been part of the build out of AG Delta’s digital platform. As a product provider, we are faced with the last mile problems when distributing our products to Private Banks, EAMs and Family Offices efficiently. From the product gatekeeper, across the relationship managers all the way to the end investor, we are now able to provide a seamless experience, supporting the entire chain with their respective needs. The digital platform not only allows us to communicate efficiently across all the stakeholders, it also provides us with valuable feedback about the clients’ usage and their unique requirements.’’

“AG Delta, one of the pioneer technology partners within the financial industry, has worked closely with many wealth managers and private banks like us to develop digital solutions for our advisory and execution platform. AG Delta’s long history of helping private banks head start has given it deep insights of the wealth management platform needs to help spearhead innovation in many ways.’’ Said Audra Seah, Managing Director Head of Investment Advisory & Capital Market Products, Wealth Management Group, DBS Bank.

A Senior Executive from a leading ASEAN banking group at the launch event commented: ‘’One of the key issues facing private banking business is the scalability of investment product /investment ideas to frontline bankers, and thereon, clients. The challenges bankers are facing is the dynamic on demand access to such ideas and updates in order to service clients better through an automated process of matching client risk profile to product/investment suitability. AG Delta’s platform will help significantly in improving idea penetration and scalability that ultimately help clients generate risk-adjusted returns based on their investment goals. Improved client experience will ultimately drive banks' productivity and revenue growth better.’’

About AG Delta

AG Delta, is a leading Digital Wealth Platform provider, has solved many industry challenges for both global and local wealth institutions with a proven track record of success with digital and regulatory challenges over 15 countries. Its core business is solely focused on 3 main areas which are Enterprise Wealth Compliance, Best Executions and Digital Advisory.

AG Delta’s award-winning solution significantly enhances collaboration and connectivity between Advisors, Execution desk, and Investment Product Providers to Wealth Managers. The solutions are not just to improve the quality of investment advice without losing the high human touch, but also ease the compliance burden to keep banks and bankers safe.

For more information about AG Delta: agdelta.com

For more details about the Launch Summary HK: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/agdelta-digital-advisory-hk-launch-event-executive-summary-simon

The Launch Summary SG: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/agdelta-launches-next-gen-digital-advisory-platform-anthony