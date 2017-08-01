Media Funding Group announced today that they have completed the initial testing phase of advertising placements for the Baristas White Coffee ad campaign of the publicly traded Baristas Coffee Company, (OTCPK:BCCI)

Baristas Coffee Company who utilized less than 2% of the $2 million dollars of its’ ad placement funding during the initial stage, completed the testing phase for the month of July with better than expected results. The testing stage is imperative to determine the viability of the product to a mass market, demographics that perform the best, and to shape future campaigns. Baristas White Coffee single serve cups has dramatically surpassed industry standards.

The campaigns which delivered the Baristas White Coffee advertising on a variety of Television and Radio broadcast platforms as an initial test phase to determine market acceptance both geographically and demographically produced sales results almost twice the normal product campaign metrics .

Results were very promising returning a 4x sales to ad spend multiplier which is considered an exceptional conversion ratio especially for a new product.

The above average sales resulted from a demographic profile which was much broader than expected resulting in a significantly increased conversion rate than originally anticipated.

The results of this very successful test allows us to immediately move forward with the broad reaching campaign planned for Baristas White Coffee as well as other Baristas products on the horizon that will benefit from the name brand awareness being built.

The next phase of the advertising objective will begin immediately focusing on national product awareness as well as cooperative ad campaigns to support current distribution partners as well as ongoing discussions with additional mainstream distribution resulting from proven sales and committed marketing plans

Barry Henthorn, Baristas CEO, stated, “We always believed that if people just knew about Baristas White Coffee and were given a chance to experience this truly unique product that we would be able to gain sales and expand distribution. Media Funding Group has allowed us to experience exactly that, placing our product in the minds of consumers nationwide. All of this without us having to risk significant capital or enter into dilutive agreements. We are very enthusiastic moving forward now that we have gained a significant understanding of our market. The vast experience of Media Funding Group and their capability to track responses allows us to feel confident that we will be even more successful moving forward.”

Although Media Funding Group only partners with companies and products that it sees as potentially explosive, the results of Baristas Coffee Company are not typical and exceed normal returns. Media Funding group does not guarantee nor expect such returns in all situations. Results will vary based on many factors including but not limited to the uniqueness of the product, competition, brand awareness reception of the market and repeat purchases.

About Baristas Coffee Company

Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products

About Media Funding Group

Media Funding Group is the venture capital division of a full service direct response agency in operation since 2005. We utilize the assets and resources of our agency to invest advertising placements in emerging products and services to provide funding for advertising campaigns.

More information on Media Funding Group is available at MediaFundingGroup.com