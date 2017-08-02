Anisha Rathi Post-doctoral Research Associate, Cell and Molecular Biology, St Jude Children's Research Hospital

Presented as part of the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Virtual Trade Show Virtual Event, this webinar is aimed at describing the technique of counterflow centrifugal elutriation and how a wide range of scientific areas can apply this tool to advance their investigations.

CCE is a well-known technique used commonly several decades ago in scientific research. In this technique, cells are subjected to two opposing forces, centrifugal force and fluid velocity, which results in the separation of cells by size and density. With the advent of more sophisticated and automated technologies, the technique of CCE has taken a back-seat.

There is a need to revive this technology in order to benefit the most from its unique capabilities. This technique is especially helpful in studying aspects of primary acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells. The limitations of the technique will also be discussed. The detailed methodology presented should facilitate application and exploration of the technique to other types of cells.

The team at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has arranged to have Dr. Anisha Rathi, a post-doctoral research associate at St Jude Children's Research Hospital, as the speaker for this event.

After completing a Master's degree in virology, Rathi went on to earn a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. In July 2016 she joined the laboratory at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for a postdoctoral position, where she works on the development of anti-cancer strategies in hematological and solid tumors. Her current research mainly focusses on targeting anti-apoptotic BCL-2 family proteins as a strategy to improve survival in ALL and neuroblastoma.

LabRoots will host the event August 17, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT. To learn more details on this webinar or to register for free, click here.

