Cloud4Wi, provider of Volare, the industry’s leading guest WiFi solution, announced today that it made a high profile appointment with Keith Morris joining as VP, North America Strategic Partner and Alliance.

Keith will play a pivotal role in boosting Cloud4Wi’s presence in North America working with strategic partnerships and alliances to target enterprise customers across multiple industries, including retail and restaurant chains. Keith has more than 20-years of leadership experience in enterprise solutions, holding multiple senior-level positions within the wireless industry, including Aruba Networks and Aerohive Networks.

Cloud4Wi offers Volare, an innovative guest WiFi solution. Volare enables brick-and-mortar businesses to offer an easy, fast Internet access, while collecting actionable information about customers and their on-premise behaviors. Powered with this in-depth knowledge, businesses can connect with customers in new meaningful ways through multiple channels.

“I’m excited to join the Cloud4Wi team, and become part of a phenomenal organization that is leading the industry through innovation and great leadership,” said Keith Morris. “Volare is the perfect solution for enterprise companies that wish to embrace digital transformation, by leveraging actionable customer insights and context-aware customer engagement.”

“We are thrilled that Keith is going to join the team,” said Andrea Calcagno, Cloud4Wi CEO and co-founder. “Keith has a long history of partnering with solution providers and supporting them to develop and place profitable enterprise solutions onto the market. With Keith’s appointment we want to help our strategic partners seize new profit opportunities offered by guest WiFi.”

Cloud4Wi offers Volare, the industry’s leading services platform for guest Wi-Fi. With Volare, businesses build their brands by leveraging their existing WiFi networks to provide superior on-site mobile experiences, while gaining valuable customer insights. Volare’s open, cloud-based platform is distributed through channel partners and connects more than 65 million mobile users across 15,000 locations in more than 80 countries. Customers include Armani, Burger King, Bulgari, Clarks Shoes, Olive Garden, Prada, and Telecom Italia. The company is based in San Francisco, and has offices in London, Paris, Milan, Pisa and Manila.

