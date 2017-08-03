Rakhibazaar.com is accredited for its extensive line of Rakhi threads and amazing Rakhi gifts.

This is the time of the year when the entire country can be seen preparing for the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. The festival that celebrates the affectionate and unique bond of brother and sister is one of the most eminent celebrations of the year. Now being just a week ahead, Raksha Bandhan celebration preparations are on full swing among Indians and also among the people of Indian diaspora across the globe. In fact, this the time of year when shopping places and streets are festooned with colorful, dazzling and attractive Raksha Bandhan gifting products. Indeed, it’s high time for every brother and sister to send Rakhi or Rakhi gifts to each other.

Rakhibazaar.com, the reputed online Rakhi shopping store in India with 4 years of immense experience, has come up to facilitate the customers with Same Day Rakhi delivery services. Over the years, the portal has been reckoned for providing efficient Rakhi delivery services in India and worldwide. Now the facility for Express Rakhi delivery is enabling people to make the last minute call for online Rakhi delivery in India anywhere. People can send Rakhi to Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune and places across the country with same day Rakhi delivery. http://www.rakhibazaar.com/rakhi-same-day-delivery-15.html

While at a discussion, Mr. Deelip Kumar, the CEO of Rakhibazaar.com said, “Raksha Bandhan brings a cheerful time for every brother and sister to come together at one place and celebrate the festival that strengthens their affectionate bond. However, it does not turn out to be a possible task for everyone to celebrate together this jovial occasion. Also, many face the sudden plan change at the last moment. For every such people in need of urgent Rakhi or Rakhi gift delivery for brother or sister in India, we offer the facility of Same Day Rakhi delivery at Rakhi Bazaar. This assure the reach of Rakhi order be delivered urgently on the same day or within 24 hours of order placement.”

In order to meet customer needs for Same Day Rakhi delivery, the portal has developed an exclusive page of Express Rakhi Delivery that includes many unique and delightful Rakhi gifting options like Rakhi with chocolates, Rakhis with flowers, Rakhi with sweets, Rakhi with dry fruits, Rakhi with cakes and much more. There are also plentiful options for delightful or heart winning Rakhi gift hampers consisting Rakhi with greeting cards, chocolates, dry fruits and much more. In short, the portal does not let people compromise on choices with Same Day Rakhi delivery facility.

About the Company:

Rakhibazaar.com is reckoned for its extensive Rakhi collection. With 4 years of immense experience, the portal has turned out to be a reliable online Rakhi shopping store of India that meets customer expectations with its diligent team, efficient services and impressive range of Rakhi and Rakhi gifts. People can now avail services for Express Rakhi delivery services to assure quick and urgent Rakhi delivery to Brother in India. Find more details at the website of the portal.

Contact Us-

847 000 1155

support(at)rakhibazaar.com

http://www.rakhibazaar.com