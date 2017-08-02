National B2SMB Summit Announces Key Speakers and Expanded Agenda

“Our goal with this conference has been to reflect the rapid evolution of the $500 billion B2SMB market with the best known B2SMB brands and executives,” said B2SMB Summit Co-Chair Peter Krasilovsky.
Chicago, Illinois (PRWEB) August 02, 2017
Organizers of the first-ever national B2SMB Summit today announced key speakers and an expanded agenda for the upcoming conference, which takes place Oct. 3-4, in Chicago. The Summit will gather business-to-small-business experts to discuss the latest innovations and best practices for big companies looking to engage, close and retain small business customers, at scale.
Key speakers announced today include:
- Erik Day, VP & GM, SMB, Dell
- Ryan Wilson, Independent Agency Lead, LinkedIn
- Jenn Allen, Go-to-Market Lead for SMB Segment, Cisco
- Brett Tolbert, VP of SMB Marketing and Data Science, Comcast Business
- Steven Aldrich, CPO, GoDaddy
- Jeff Perry, VP, Sales, SMB, DocuSign
- Gordon Henry, CMO, DexYP
- Sam Artmann, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Web.com
“Our goal with this conference has been to reflect the rapid evolution of the $500 billion B2SMB market with the best known B2SMB brands and executives,” said B2SMB Summit Co-Chair Peter Krasilovsky. “We’re building a national event for B2SMB leaders to gather, network and learn.”
Added Dave Walker, conference co-Chair: “The feedback we’ve been getting from Speakers, Sponsors, and Attendees demonstrate we’ve struck a chord, and that our mission to help the B2SMB community better reach, engage and sell to Small Business is both needed and well-timed.”
Full speaker roster: https://www.b2smbsummit.com/.
Expanded Agenda Adds More Content and Networking Opportunities
With such strong participant response, the B2SMB Summit program was recently expanded to accommodate more sessions on Oct. 3, delivering even more content on winning, growing and keeping small business customers. These sessions, which will take place at the nationally recognized 1871 Incubator in the Merchandise Mart, include:
- Opening Keynote: Erik Day, Dell
- SMB Research Presentation: Ryan Wilson, LinkedIn
- Panel Discussion: The New Landscape for B2SMB Marketing
- SuperForum: Scaling B2SMB Services; Fostering SMB Innovation
- 2017 B2SMB Summit Innovator Award Presentation
- Networking Reception & Tours of the 1871 Facility
On Oct. 4, the Summit moves to the nearby Revel Fulton Market in the heart of Chicago’s downtown West Loop, for a full day of programming, including sessions about:
- The B2SMB Opportunity and the Next Wave
- Building the Ultimate SMB Offering
- Quantifying the B2SMB Marketplace
- Maximizing Enterprise-SMB Connections
- Live Feedback: SMBs Talk Back
- B2SMB Leaders Sessions with DexYP and Comcast Business
- Big Data and Small Business: The Transformation of SMB Marketing Via Data
- Case Study: B2SMB Partnership
- Winning with Non-Traditional SMB Sales Channels
Visit the B2SMB Summit website for full conference details, including online registration and the latest speaker and program updates.
The B2SMB Summit is brought to you by Business.com and produced by bizHive. Sponsors for the event include Cargo Agency, BuzzBoard, Docusign, Assurance, BuyerZone and TopTenReviews. Event media partners include Bredin, Inc. and the Local Search Association (LSA).
Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting should contact bizHive’s Dave Walker at davew(at)bizhive(dot)com.
About Business.com
Business.com is a next generation content and commerce marketplace that brings together industry-specific communities of small business owners with the experts who can help them understand and grow their business.
About BizHive
BizHive is a leading online resource for over 150,000 SMB owners looking for products and services that will help them grow. The company also produces SMB-related events around the country.