National B2SMB Summit Announces Key Speakers and Expanded Agenda

Organizers of the first-ever national B2SMB Summit today announced key speakers and an expanded agenda for the upcoming conference, which takes place Oct. 3-4, in Chicago. The Summit will gather business-to-small-business experts to discuss the latest innovations and best practices for big companies looking to engage, close and retain small business customers, at scale.

Key speakers announced today include:



Erik Day, VP & GM, SMB, Dell

Ryan Wilson, Independent Agency Lead, LinkedIn

Jenn Allen, Go-to-Market Lead for SMB Segment, Cisco

Brett Tolbert, VP of SMB Marketing and Data Science, Comcast Business

Steven Aldrich, CPO, GoDaddy

Jeff Perry, VP, Sales, SMB, DocuSign

Gordon Henry, CMO, DexYP

Sam Artmann, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Web.com

“Our goal with this conference has been to reflect the rapid evolution of the $500 billion B2SMB market with the best known B2SMB brands and executives,” said B2SMB Summit Co-Chair Peter Krasilovsky. “We’re building a national event for B2SMB leaders to gather, network and learn.”

Added Dave Walker, conference co-Chair: “The feedback we’ve been getting from Speakers, Sponsors, and Attendees demonstrate we’ve struck a chord, and that our mission to help the B2SMB community better reach, engage and sell to Small Business is both needed and well-timed.”

Full speaker roster: https://www.b2smbsummit.com/.

Expanded Agenda Adds More Content and Networking Opportunities

With such strong participant response, the B2SMB Summit program was recently expanded to accommodate more sessions on Oct. 3, delivering even more content on winning, growing and keeping small business customers. These sessions, which will take place at the nationally recognized 1871 Incubator in the Merchandise Mart, include:

Opening Keynote: Erik Day, Dell

SMB Research Presentation: Ryan Wilson, LinkedIn

Panel Discussion: The New Landscape for B2SMB Marketing

SuperForum: Scaling B2SMB Services; Fostering SMB Innovation

2017 B2SMB Summit Innovator Award Presentation

Networking Reception & Tours of the 1871 Facility

On Oct. 4, the Summit moves to the nearby Revel Fulton Market in the heart of Chicago’s downtown West Loop, for a full day of programming, including sessions about:

The B2SMB Opportunity and the Next Wave

Building the Ultimate SMB Offering

Quantifying the B2SMB Marketplace

Maximizing Enterprise-SMB Connections

Live Feedback: SMBs Talk Back

B2SMB Leaders Sessions with DexYP and Comcast Business

Big Data and Small Business: The Transformation of SMB Marketing Via Data

Case Study: B2SMB Partnership

Winning with Non-Traditional SMB Sales Channels

Visit the B2SMB Summit website for full conference details, including online registration and the latest speaker and program updates.

The B2SMB Summit is brought to you by Business.com and produced by bizHive. Sponsors for the event include Cargo Agency, BuzzBoard, Docusign, Assurance, BuyerZone and TopTenReviews. Event media partners include Bredin, Inc. and the Local Search Association (LSA).

Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting should contact bizHive's Dave Walker

