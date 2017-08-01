SteelSeries Sensei 310 & Rival 310 Gaming Mice “We are launching the first true, esports sensor,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO.

SteelSeries, the fastest growing major PC gaming headset brand in the US*, today sets a new standard in gaming mouse sensor technology with the launch of the SteelSeries TrueMove3 optical sensor, engineered in partnership with PixArt, becoming the first true 1-to-1 sensor. SteelSeries releases the TrueMove3 sensor exclusively in the newly designed Sensei 310 and Rival 310 gaming mice.

“We are launching the first true, esports sensor,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “Our brand was built more than 15 years ago to help esports pros win championships. We are proud and humbled that our gear has won more prize money than any other brand. We have done this by ignoring conventional wisdom, and focusing on what truly makes esports pros better - out of that quest comes the new TrueMove sensor.”

The TrueMove3 Sensor – The First True Esports Sensor

The TrueMove3 is a 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical sensor that SteelSeries built with sensor industry leader, PixArt. Its ultra-low-latency, rapid-response tracking delivers the most natural and accurate mouse movement. Unlike other mouse sensors bogged down with inefficient jitter reduction and tracking latency, TrueMove3’s 1-to-1 tracking from 100 to 3,500 CPI delivers true esports performance. No other gaming mouse in the world has ever offered this.

From 3,500 to 12,000 CPI the TrueMove3 uses new, advanced jitter reduction to deliver natural mouse movement without slowing down response time. The custom-engineered TrueMove3 SROM dramatically reduces response time and greatly increases accuracy.

Thanks to the exclusive collaboration with PixArt, the TrueMove3 is the first sensor of its kind and is only available in the Sensei 310 and Rival 310.

EG Dota 2 player, Syed “SumaiL” Hassan says, “I win because I work hard to be the best, and I need gear that can keep up - a mouse that makes me forget that I’m even using it. That’s what we need as players, gear to match our pace and be an extension of us. I’ve been winning LAN's using a prototype of the Sensei 310 since early this year - now it's my mouse, and, when I'm finished with it, it will have won millions.”

Sensei 310 - The Master Respawns

The legendary SteelSeries Sensei is back with enhanced technology and features in the acclaimed ambidextrous Sensei design. The mouse features 8-programmable buttons, the industry’s first pure silicone side grips, a new, exclusive split-trigger button design with mechanical switches that guarantee an industry-leading 50-million clicks ensuring lifelong durability for a fast and consistent click feel.

Rival 310 - The Right Hand

The Rival 310 is the newest member of the Rival line. The new Rival 310 shares all the same features and sensor as the Sensei 310, but in an ergonomic, right-handed design that the Rival line is recognized for. The new esports mouse includes six programmable buttons and a soft resistance-free rubber cable.

SteelSeries Engine Software

On-board memory allows the user to save settings, so gamers don’t need to reconfigure their settings for the mouse on different computers. The mouse is also compatible with SteelSeries Engine Apps like PrismSync and GameSense lighting to provide synchronized lighting effects across SteelSeries devices and display reactive illumination responses to in-game events.

The Sensei 310 and Rival 310 exclusively featuring SteelSeries TrueMove3 Sensor are available now on SteelSeries website each for $59.99 / €69.99.

