StockViews Appoints Head of Sales in Advance of MiFID II Adoption

The appointment and launch is timed to coincide with the imminent adoption of MiFID II, a far-reaching piece of legislation that is set to level the playing field for independent research. MiFID II requires asset managers to end the linkage between trading volumes and research fees and to create a fixed budget for research set in advance. Hull joins from Redburn, where he helped grow the firm into one of today’s leading independent research houses.

Hull said “The timing is ripe for a new disruptive force on the sell-side. The changes introduced by MiFID II will prompt greater scrutiny of the value proposition and drive strong demand for high-quality independent research”

Jules will initially focus on the launch of the Pan European product in Q4, led by four experienced analysts. Analysts at StockViews will enjoy an unconstrained mandate, driven by opportunities to create alpha rather than maintaining a traditional “coverage” model. Performance data is captured via the platform, and analyst compensation strictly linked to alpha generation. Research is distributed through a self-service interactive platform, allowing clients to access data on performance, chat to analysts in real-time and schedule meetings. Additional analyst hires are planned for Q4, with StockViews due to launch in other regions in 2018.

Tom Beevers, CEO, said “We are excited to have Jules on board at this critical stage. We are seeing an increasing number of clients frustrated with the lack of transparency in the market and eager to achieve a better return on their research spend. These trends play into our hands and Jules will be instrumental in raising awareness of our innovative platform on the buy-side”.

About StockViews

StockViews’ research focuses on finding mispriced securities. Our analysts are completely unconstrained and compensated according to the alpha they generate. Research is delivered, and results quantified, through an interactive technology platform.

StockViews is committed to the production of high-quality, differentiated and independent research. Every research note is evaluated through a scorecard that measures 16 data points across 4 categories (depth of research, scope of research, explanation of thesis and value to investors). Supporting financial models are constructed according to a consistent framework (based on McKinsey valuation methodology) with assumptions and mechanics clearly laid out. Our process is engineered to deliver an investment thesis that is differentiated, actionable and fully substantiated by in-depth research.

StockViews is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Reference number: 763770). Our offices are located at Level39, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf E14 5AB.

About MiFID II:

Mifid II regulation, taking effect from January 2018, will require Asset Managers to separate payments for research to Investment banks from commission payments. As a consequence, it is expected that Asset Managers will either pay for the research directly out of their own P&L or charge the cost of research to clients through "Research Payment Accounts". This will result in more transparency for their clients and create opportunities for lower cost, independent research providers.