Sport Surface Specialties, a PlayCore Company, has been selected as an approved surfacing material and service provider by Region 4 Education Service Center, Houston, TX and has named National IPA as the cooperative. The company, known for expert, compliant safety surfaces for recreational spaces, was awarded the contract after a competitively solicited contracting process. The three-year sport surfaces, installation, and related material contract agreement will provide ease of selection, improved costs, and reduced administrative costs for participating government entities.

Sport Surface Specialties will provide contract users a wide range of product and services. Included services are installation of poured in place rubber, synthetic turf, and bonded rubber. The company will also offer rubber maintenance surfaces to preserve compliance on existing poured in place surfaces. In addition, sister company Robertson Recreational Surfaces, makers of Tot Turf Resilient Safety Surfacing, is recognized as an authorized distributor for Sports Surface Specialties. Robertson has permission to offer contact pricing to eligible entities in order to provide the benefits of the cooperative contract available through National IPA.

This recent partnership between National IPA and Sport Surface Specialties will provide contract users the best safety surfacing services available. “We are excited to serve the National IPA customers with our highest quality product and service. We believe our services are critical to a safer play space and to be able provide customers with easy procurement is an important first step,” said Chris Kunkel, General Manager and Vice President of Sport Surface Specialties. Ken Heckman, Senior Vice President, Account Management for National IPA added, “National IPA is thrilled to have Sport Surface Specialties’ product offering added to our robust portfolio of contracts. This agreement offers a great solution for playground surfacing to our primary education, state and local, and non-profit agencies.”

About National IPA

National IPA is redefining the future of cooperative purchasing. The cooperative purchasing organization is dedicated to serving public agencies and educational institutions nationwide. All cooperative agreements have been competitively solicited and publicly awarded by a public agency/governmental entity. For more information please visit http://www.nationalipa.org.

About Sports Surface Specialties, a PlayCore Company:

Sport Surface Specialties, a PlayCore Company, is a turnkey provider of unitary safety surfacing products and services. The company’s experienced teams design and install unitary surfaces for recreational spaces to the specification of each customer. Working together with clients, Sport Surface Specialties can assure that all components of each project reflect the need of the customer and are compliant with all applicable safety regulations. Surfacing isn’t something Sport Surface Specialties does, it’s ALL they do! For more information visit http://www.sportsurface.net.

