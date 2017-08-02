The availability of this funding will allow us to capitalize on market opportunities, and rapidly move forward with our product enhancement strategy.

eazyScripts, a leading provider of e-prescribing software for telemedicine, announced today that it has completed $2 Million in Series A financing through private equity firm Bluff Point Associates.

"This will be my second opportunity to work with Bluff Point Associates. We are very pleased that they believe in our growth potential as much as we do," commented Reed Liggin, CEO of eazyScripts. "We see tremendous interest and excitement among telemedicine providers for our e-prescribing platform. The availability of this funding will allow us to capitalize on market opportunities, and rapidly move forward with our product enhancement strategy.”

eazyScripts’ e-prescribing solution was built to address the specific needs of telemedicine providers, with a user experience that is fast, efficient and intuitive. eazyScripts’ clients are saving time, increasing patient volume and improving patient and provider satisfaction. The modern look and feel of the solution enables providers to begin using it without any training. Additionally, the solution is adaptable to a provider’s preferences and runs on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

As part of the transaction, Bluff Point Associates Managing Director Kevin Fahey will join the eazyScripts Technology Board of Directors. “Having worked with Reed Liggin during the funding and acquisition of his former company, RazorInsights, we are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in the future success of eazyScripts. We are very excited about this partnership and believe that eazyScripts is well positioned for tremendous growth and taking e-prescribing to the next level,” Fahey said.

About eazyScripts

Based in Chicago, Illinois, eazyScripts is an innovative e-prescribing software company that gives telemedicine providers tools they will actually use. eazyScripts offers providers an effortless way to submit electronic prescriptions and check prescription fill data—saving them time and reducing inefficiencies and errors. Providers can send an electronic prescription in a matter of seconds, allowing them to put a greater focus on patient health outcomes. eazyScripts also offers secure electronic prior authorization and medication adherence options that increase patient and provider satisfaction. For more information about eazyScripts, please visit http://www.eazyscripts.com.

About Bluff Point Associates

Bluff Point Associates is a private equity firm based in Westport, Connecticut. Bluff Point actively invests in the healthcare information services sector as well as information services companies supporting the banking, trust, securities, retirement and wealth management sectors of the financial services industry. Bluff Point's team collectively has decades of experience in recognizing a company's growth potential and working with its management to reach that potential. For more information regarding Bluff Point, visit http://www.bluffpt.com.