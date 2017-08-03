Dr. Wenyong Wang, Ph.D., MBA has joined the University City Science Center as Vice President, Science & Technology.

Dr. Wang will oversee the Science Center’s programs for commercialization, startup investment and business incubation including QED, Phase 1 Ventures, the Digital Health Accelerator, and the Port business incubators. He will also be responsible for initiating, designing and developing new programs to further the Science Center’s mission as a nucleus for innovation, entrepreneurship and technology commercialization.

Dr. Wang was most recently Vice President, Business Development, for Adaptimmune LLC. Prior to joining Adaptimmune, Dr. Wang was Managing Director of Investment Banking at Evolution Life Science Partners.

“Wenyong’s experience in the life sciences industry and financial sectors positions him well to leverage the accomplishments of the Science & Technology team and set a vision for the future of our business incubation and technology commercialization offerings,” says Science Center President & CEO Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., MBA.

Dr. Wang has also served as Managing Director of Burrill Securities, and has held Director and Vice President positions at investment banks, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. and Janney Montgomery Scott. In these roles, Dr. Wang leveraged his scientific expertise and business acumen to provide guidance to pharmaceutical and biotech clients seeking to enhance their portfolios and grow their businesses.

Before joining the investment banking industry, Dr. Wang was a principal scientist in R&D with GlaxoSmithKline, conducting oncology and autoimmune research, and he oversaw two drug candidates from discovery through clinical development.

Dr. Wang holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Penn State University.

About the Science Center

Located in the heart of uCity Square, the Science Center is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that catalyzes and connects innovation to entrepreneurship and technology commercialization. For 50+ years, the Science Center has supported startups, research, and economic development in the life sciences, healthcare, physical sciences, and emerging technology sectors. As a result, graduate firms and current residents of the Science Center’s incubator support one out of every 100 jobs in the Greater Philadelphia region and drive $13 billion in economic activity in the region annually. By providing resources and programming for any stage of a business’s lifecycle, the Science Center helps scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators take their concepts from idea to IPO – and beyond.

For more information about the Science Center, go to http://www.sciencecenter.org