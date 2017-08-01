Parents reveal top reasons for enrolling their students in online school Online public schools are an effective and viable option for families statewide, and we’re very happy to see that families are pleased with the benefits we’re delivering to both students and their parents

Colorado Connections Academy online public schools have announced the results of their Parent Satisfaction Survey for the 2016-17 school year. The annual survey found 90% of parents gave the full-time, tuition-free statewide online schools an “A” or “B” grade, well above the 67% “A” or “B” rating parents nationwide gave their public schools, according to Phi Delta Kappa/Gallup Poll’s annual survey. The third-party survey marks the inaugural year of results for Colorado Connections Academy @ Durango and over a decade of top marks for Colorado Connections Academy @ Mapleton.

“We’re excited about the success of the Durango school during its first year, and parents’ high satisfaction with this new school option,” said Chaille Hymes, school leader for Colorado Connections Academy schools. “Online public schools are an effective and viable option for families statewide, and we’re very happy to see that families are pleased with the benefits we’re delivering to both students and their parents.”

The survey found that 93% of parents would recommend Colorado Connections Academy schools to parents whose children are not enrolled in the program. Parents also consistently gave Colorado Connections Academy schools high marks for its teachers and curriculum. Nearly all respondents (95%) agree that the curriculum is high quality, and 94% of parents are satisfied with the variety of learning activities provided by the program. Parents agree that teachers, the core of the online school program, improve the learning experience for students (92%), and 95% are satisfied with the helpfulness of their children’s teachers.

“The teachers and counselors are extremely helpful, and easy to contact when needed,” commented parent Michele Erickson. “My child has gone from not liking his local school to loving the online experience. It has been really nice to see this change in him.”

The 2016-17 survey for Colorado Connections Academy schools also found:



93% of parents would recommend the schools to parents whose children are not currently enrolled

96% of parents say their children are satisfied with the online program

91% of parents agree that their children are enjoying the program

93% of parents agree that the use of technology is improving the learning experience

The parent satisfaction survey also queried parents about their reasons for choosing an online school–like Colorado Connections Academy @ Durango or Colorado Connections Academy @ Mapleton–for their students. More than 40% said they were looking for a change from their child’s current school or were looking for greater flexibility in their education. Other reasons included the desire for a safe learning environment, more involvement with their child’s education, or that their child had health concerns, was bullied in a previous school, or needed online school while pursuing the arts or sports.

“I like that I can be so involved with my child’s learning, and I like that his teacher is always just an email or call away, and she is very helpful,” said caretaker Kyle Snow.

Colorado Connections Academy schools offer an individualized approach to learning which combines state-certified teachers, an award-winning curriculum, technology tools and socialization opportunities. Colorado Connections Academy students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences, and have fun learning with their peers through LiveLesson® online classroom sessions. Colorado Connections Academy schools also offer many ways for students to meet and learn together, through in-person field trips, and online clubs, talent networks, and special events.

Colorado Connections Academy @ Durango, which opened in the 2016-17 school year for students statewide, will expand to serve students in grades K-11 in the 2017-18 school year. Colorado Connections Academy @ Mapleton, in its fifteenth year providing online education to students across the state, currently serves students in grades K-12. Both schools are supported by Connections Academy and are open to students statewide regardless of where they live in Colorado.

Each year, Connections Academy conducts a parent satisfaction survey to find out how parents or guardians of students in the schools it supports grade the virtual school program in several key areas. The 2016-2017 survey was administered by an independent market research company which created the questionnaire, collected the data, and tabulated the results. Equivalent ratings for public schools are obtained by the 48th Annual Phi Delta Kappa/Gallup Poll of the Public’s Attitudes Toward the Public Schools.

About Colorado Connections Academy

Colorado Connections Academy schools are tuition-free, high-quality, highly accountable public online schools serving students statewide. Colorado Connections Academy @ Mapleton, which serves students in grades K-12 statewide, opened in 2002 and is a contract school with Mapleton Public Schools. Colorado Connections Academy @ Durango, authorized by the Durango Public School District 9-R, opened in the 2016-17 school year for students in grades K-10, and will add an additional grade level each subsequent school year. Colorado Connections Academy schools provide students with the flexibility to learn from anywhere there is an Internet connection and with an innovative online school curriculum that meets rigorous state education standards. The combination of Colorado-certified teachers, a proven curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences creates a supportive and successful online learning opportunity for families and children who want an individualized approach to education. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.ColoradoConnectionsAcademy.com.