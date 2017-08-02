ANCILE uPerform ANCILE delivers a high-quality software solution that’s proven to drive user adoption of SAP software in the largest companies in the world. ANCILE uPerform 5.4 continues that innovation, and we’re so excited to bring it to market.”

ANCILE Solutions Inc. announced today that the new 5.4 version of its flagship product, ANCILE uPerform®, has emerged from SAP’s stringent Premium Qualification process and is ready for download or purchase by SAP’s and ANCILE’s joint base of over 3000 customers.

ANCILE uPerform is the world’s leading Electronic Performance Support Solution (EPSS). ANCILE’s 4600 customers worldwide and 20 million end users have taken advantage of uPerform’s unique ability to deliver customized work instructions, simulations, and eLearning courses right within the application, reducing or eliminating the need for instructor-led classroom IT training.

ANCILE uPerform, also known as SAP® Productivity Pak (SPP), continues ANCILE’s strong record of innovation in the EPSS market, providing help and guidance for the world’s most-used enterprise software applications. uPerform 5.4 introduces features that improve user adoption and user performance in both on-premise and web-based applications, including those developed in SAP Fiori and SAP S/4 Hana environments. These features include:



Improved responsive end-user website skin that dynamically resizes content and user interface elements on desktop and mobile devices

An ability to publish simulations to MP4 or WMV formats to facilitate sharing in both online and offline environments

A new, condensed document output type featuring automatically cropped screenshots in a 3-column layout that is more easily printed for use by users in a shop floor work environment or viewed on mobile devices

In-application Context Sensitive Help for web-based applications, where users can instantly access all relevant help content, presented in a simple step-by-step format in an integrated window

“ANCILE and SAP have enjoyed a 17 year partnership,” said Frank Lonergan, ANCILE’s CEO. “It’s been so successful because ANCILE delivers a high-quality software solution that’s proven to drive user adoption of SAP software in the largest companies in the world. ANCILE uPerform 5.4 continues that innovation, and we’re so excited to bring it to market.”

For all SAP North America SPP customers on active maintenance, ANCILE uPerform 5.4 is now available and can be directly downloaded via ANCILE’s Intelligence Hub. For all other SAP SPP customers, uPerform 5.4 is now available for download via the SAP Service Marketplace.

About ANCILE Solutions, Inc.

ANCILE offers best-in-class software that drives user adoption of SAP, HPE, OpenText, Siemens Camstar, SunGard K-12, and over 200 of the world’s leading business applications. Used by 20 million end users and over 4,600 global customers, including half of the elite Fortune 100, our solutions help customer organizations realize the full value of their mission-critical business applications by increasing employee understanding, proficiency, and adoption. Our products, including those of our partners, support employee performance, continuous learning, process compliance, change management, and more while reducing training costs and increasing employee and author efficiency. Browse our success stories to learn more.