AC Business Media, a leading B2B media and business intelligence company, announced the addition of DMN to its portfolio of brands.

In acquiring the DMN brand from Haymarket Media, Inc., AC Business Media expands the menu of digital offerings to include marketing knowledge and insights in the form of podcasts, e-newsletters, webcasts, e-books, and data. These tools provide senior marketers with key marketing knowledge, strategy support, and an understanding of evolving technology, news and trends.

DMN (DMNews.com) covers topics including marketing technology trends in both the B2B and B2C spaces, digital and data-driven marketing, personalization and the customer experience, content marketing, mobile and social marketing, machine learning, and much more.

“We are delighted to be adding to our portfolio, DMN, a well-known and respected brand that has been a go-to resource for marketing professionals for decades,” commented Carl Wistreich, CEO of AC Business Media. “The marketing industry has experienced dramatic changes in recent times and DMN has been at the forefront in covering these changes with cutting edge analysis, as well as providing marketing professionals with insight as to what it takes to create a successful marketing campaign and department.”

“I’m very excited to be joining AC Business Media. The team and I are looking forward to building on DMN’s past successes, while continuing to evolve with the fast-changing world of marketing technology,” stated Greg Zalka, DMN general manager. “I’d like to thank the leadership at Haymarket Media for their support prior and during the transition. I wish everyone at Haymarket Media continued success for the future.”

About AC Business Media

AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters and provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.