The Henry Ford hosts an evening with Paul Frank on Aug. 10

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation will host world-famous artist and designer, Paul Frank as he shares an in-depth look at the 22-year history of his brand in honor of the limited-engagement exhibit House Industries: A Type of Learning. During the evening, Paul Frank himself will reveal how he created a global phenomenon starting with the hand crafted accessories he made in his garage and his iconic cast of characters, including “Julius the Monkey.”

General admission for the evening lecture is $25. Guest can upgrade their evening with a copy of the book House Industries: The Process is the Inspiration for $60. Beer, wine and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with programming at 7 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets online at http://www.thehenryford.org or call The Henry Ford Call Center at 313-982-6001. Admission to House Industries: A Type of Learning exhibition is included with ticket purchase.

The special evening is part of the programming around The Henry Ford’s latest temporary exhibit, House Industries: A Type of Learning. The exhibit shows how a love for drawing letters combined with childhood interests became a gateway for House Industries to explore everything from fonts and fashion to ceramics and space travel. Their own diverse body of work is paired with many of the things that inspired them, demonstrating how different objects and experiences can result in new ideas and creations. The exhibit runs now through September 4, 2017

As an extension of the Paul Frank lecture, Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is proud to host two limited-seating craft workshops at 10:30 am and 1:00 pm, taught by Paul Frank himself. Using his iconic character designs, fans of all ages will have the opportunity to be led by the artist to create a personalized, one-of-a-kind vinyl sketchbook cover. The workshop is intended for people at least 12 years-old, as attendees will be using scissors, screw punches and hammers. The workshop is $150 and includes materials. Guests can reserve their spot by contacting The Henry Ford Call Center at 313-982-6001.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shaped America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information, please visit our website thehenryford.org.

About Paul Frank

Paul Frank is a globally recognized, iconic fashion and lifestyle brand, which features artistic and entertaining designs for the young and young at heart. Acquired in 2010 by Saban Brands, the Paul Frank brand was born in 1995 out of a garage in a Southern California beach town. By creating relationships through exciting collaborations and strategic licensing partnerships, Paul Frank merchandise includes apparel and accessories for all ages, across categories such as books, stationery, eyewear, home décor, bicycles and more. To see what’s new at Paul Frank, visit http://www.paulfrank.com.

###